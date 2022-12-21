Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated Argentina’s World Cup winners, Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi, on Wednesday.

“For Julian, we are delighted. He played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team, for the way they played. We have a world champion in our team,” said the Spaniard.

Messi scored twice in the regulation time before scoring in the penalties to lead Argentina to an agonizing 4-2 win on penalties over France on Sunday, with the final concluding 3-3 after 120 minutes of thrilling play.

The 35-year-old, who had a trophy-laden tenure with Guardiola at Barcelona, also won the Golden Ball award for best player, with supporters thinking his performance had enhanced his profile even further.