Watch: Guardiola praises protege Alvarez and Messi after FIFA World Cup win

“For Julian, we are delighted. He played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team, for the way they played. We have a world champion in our team,” said the Spaniard.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 23:03 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated Argentina’s World Cup winners, Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi, on Wednesday.

Watch the full video of Pep Guardiola appreciating Alvarez and Messi.

Messi scored twice in the regulation time before scoring in the penalties to lead Argentina to an agonizing 4-2 win on penalties over France on Sunday, with the final concluding 3-3 after 120 minutes of thrilling play.

The 35-year-old, who had a trophy-laden tenure with Guardiola at Barcelona, also won the Golden Ball award for best player, with supporters thinking his performance had enhanced his profile even further.

