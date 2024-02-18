MagazineBuy Print

Kane unhappy at poor Bayern service, says Tuchel

Kane, who has scored 28 goals in 29 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season, failed to find the net in his side’s defeats against Lazio and Leverkusen, and Tuchel said there appeared to be a disconnect between the striker and his teammates.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 16:57 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane reacts during his side's loss to Lazio in Champions League round of 16.
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane reacts during his side’s loss to Lazio in Champions League round of 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane reacts during his side’s loss to Lazio in Champions League round of 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Harry Kane is not happy with “the way he is involved” in games of late but Bayern Munich is relying on his leadership to get its season back on track, manager Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga match at VfL Bochum.

Bayern was beaten 3-0 at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last weekend and lost 1-0 at Lazio in the first leg of Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Late Rodri goal earns Man City draw with Chelsea

Kane, who has scored 28 goals in 29 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season, failed to find the net in both defeats, and Tuchel said there appeared to be a disconnect between the striker and his teammates.

“Harry ... already knows what he’s doing. And of course he’s unhappy with the way he’s involved at the moment. And we are dissatisfied with how we find and don’t find him (in games),” Tuchel told reporters.

“I have very rarely, perhaps never before, seen such a discrepancy between performances in training and matches, the way he scores, the way he leads the team, the way his team wins. It’s unbelievable. It’s absolutely world-class.

“And then how little we find him in the game? That’s a bit indicative of the current situation. But he’s the one who behaves like a captain. That’s why everything’s okay with Harry. He’s low maintenance at the very highest level.”

Serial Bundesliga champion Bayern trail leader Leverkusen by eight points but has a game in hand. It hosts Lazio in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on March 5.

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich /

Thomas Tuchel /

Bundesliga 2023-24

