Football Football Kane has 'no problem' with Mourinho's style at Spurs Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he has no issue with the team's style of play under manager Jose Mourinho. Reuters 24 June, 2020 09:56 IST Harry Kane has scored 7 goals in 10 matches under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. - Getty Images Reuters 24 June, 2020 09:56 IST Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he has no issue with the team's style of play under manager Jose Mourinho after scoring its second in Tuesday's 2-0 Premier League home victory over West Ham United.It was Kane's first goal since recovering from a hamstring tendon injury during the three-month shutdown, and it helped Spurs seal the first win in eight matches in all competitions, lifting the side to seventh in the league.READ: West Ham relegation fears grow after defeat at SpursSky Sports analyst Paul Merson said after Spurs' 1-1 draw with Manchester United last Friday that Kane would struggle to score goals in Mourinho's conservative system and that the striker would consider switching clubs if he continued with his approach.“I've got no problem with how the manager plays. He's here to win, we're here to win games... obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season to progress and try to win something,” Kane told the BBC.“People, pundits have their opinions.“In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I'm positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos