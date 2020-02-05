Indian Women’s League: KRYPHSA beats FC Kolhapur City 1-0, maintains unbeaten run

KRYPHSA maintained its unbeaten run with a 1-0 win over FC Kolhapur City in the Hero Indian Women’s League at Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday.



India international Ratanbala Devi scored the only goal of the match, controlling a cross with a fine first touch and finishing past goalkeeper Shreya Hooda. Manipur club KRYPHSA has already booked a semifinal spot.

In another match, home team Kickstart FC registered a convincing 4-0 victory over BBK DAV.