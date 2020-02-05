Football Football Indian Women’s League: KRYPHSA beats FC Kolhapur City 1-0, maintains unbeaten run India international Ratanbala Devi scored the only goal of the tie, controlling a cross with a fine first touch and finishing past goalkeeper Shreya Hooda. Team Sportstar Bengaluru 05 February, 2020 19:53 IST Manipur club KRYPHSA (in yellow) has already booked a semifinal spot. - Twitter Team Sportstar Bengaluru 05 February, 2020 19:53 IST KRYPHSA maintained its unbeaten run with a 1-0 win over FC Kolhapur City in the Hero Indian Women’s League at Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday.India international Ratanbala Devi scored the only goal of the match, controlling a cross with a fine first touch and finishing past goalkeeper Shreya Hooda. Manipur club KRYPHSA has already booked a semifinal spot.READ | Bengaluru FC rides on Semboi strike to beat Paro FC in AFC Cup qualifier In another match, home team Kickstart FC registered a convincing 4-0 victory over BBK DAV.The results:Kickstart FC 4 (Mona 40, P. Kavya 41, 90, Renu 83) bt BBK DAV 0; KRYPHSA 1 (Ratanbala Devi 19) bt FC Kolhapur City 0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos