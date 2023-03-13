Football

Hillsborough capacity cut after overcrowding reports at Newcastle vs Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup match

Images and footage on social media showed congestion around the exit to the tunnels at the Stadium during an F.A. Cup match in January.

Reuters
13 March, 2023 22:27 IST
13 March, 2023 22:27 IST
Hillsborough was the scene of Britain’s worst sporting disaster in which 97 Liverpool supporters lost their lives after a crush in an overcrowded and fenced-in enclosure in the Lower West Stand before an FA Cup semifinal in 1989.

Hillsborough was the scene of Britain’s worst sporting disaster in which 97 Liverpool supporters lost their lives after a crush in an overcrowded and fenced-in enclosure in the Lower West Stand before an FA Cup semifinal in 1989. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium away end capacity has been reduced by the City Council after a review into complaints of “overcrowding and crushing” by Newcastle United supporters in an FA Cup tie, the club said on Monday.

Images and footage on social media showed congestion around the exit to the tunnel in the Leppings Lane End, with a number of Newcastle fans claiming there was a lack of stewarding before kick off on January 7. There were no reports of any injuries.

Sheffield City Council contacted Newcastle United Supporters Trust regarding the incidents and considered about 50 accounts on aspects like the number of stewards and incorrect information given to fans who were directed through the wrong turnstiles.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority, the British government’s adviser on safety at sports venues, reviewed the incident with Sheffield Wednesday and local officials.

“Regarding capacity reduction, we can advise that the Upper West Stand now has a further reduced capacity of 2,400 (down from 3,200 as a result of the recent review) for a stand with a holding capacity of 4,194,” the Council told Newcastle.

“The Lower West Stand now has a further reduced capacity of 1,300 (down from 1,500 as a result of the recent review) for a stand with a holding capacity of 2,366.” 

