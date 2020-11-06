Houssem Aouar replaces injured Nabil Fekir in France squad

Midfielder Houssem Aouar has replaced the injured Nabil Fekir in France’s squad for three upcoming matches, the country’s football federation said Friday.

Fekir has a left hamstring injury and will miss Wednesday’s friendly against Finland, along with Nations League games at Portugal on November 14 and at home against Sweden on November 17.

Defending champion Portugal leads World Cup champion France in Group 3 in League A on goal difference. They both have 10 points, while Sweden is last in the four-team group with no points.

Aouar plays for French club Lyon and is set for his second international appearance. He made his debut in a 7-1 win over Ukraine last month.