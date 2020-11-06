Football Football Houssem Aouar replaces injured Nabil Fekir in France squad Midfielder Houssem Aouar has replaced the injured Nabil Fekir in France’s squad for three upcoming matches, the country’s football federation said. PTI Paris 06 November, 2020 21:28 IST Houssem Aouar has replaced the injured Nabil Fekir in France’s squad. - AP PTI Paris 06 November, 2020 21:28 IST Midfielder Houssem Aouar has replaced the injured Nabil Fekir in France’s squad for three upcoming matches, the country’s football federation said Friday.Fekir has a left hamstring injury and will miss Wednesday’s friendly against Finland, along with Nations League games at Portugal on November 14 and at home against Sweden on November 17.READ: Foden returns to England squad for November internationals, Greenwood left outDefending champion Portugal leads World Cup champion France in Group 3 in League A on goal difference. They both have 10 points, while Sweden is last in the four-team group with no points.Aouar plays for French club Lyon and is set for his second international appearance. He made his debut in a 7-1 win over Ukraine last month. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos