How many Cup finals has Pep Guardiola lost as a manager?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is among the most serial winners in managerial history.

Across his stints in Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Guardiola has won 33 trophies, including 12 league titles.

Guardiola also has a superb record in major cup finals with the Spaniard winning 21 of 23 attempts.

The only two times Guardiola has lost in major cup finals came during his Manchester City spell, where his side was defeated by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final and recently in the FA Cup final to Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Guardiola did not lose any of his 12 cup finals while at Barcelona and Bayern.