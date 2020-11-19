Football Football Two more COVID-19 positives takes South Korea team's case tally to 10 RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and a staff member tested positive following Tuesday's 2-1 victory in a friendly match against Qatar. Reuters 19 November, 2020 08:50 IST RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan tested positive for COVID-19. (File Photo) - REUTERS Reuters 19 November, 2020 08:50 IST Two more members of South Korea's national football team have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 10, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said.RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and a staff member tested positive following Tuesday's 2-1 victory in a friendly match against Qatar. Gokulam Kerala to compete in IFA Shield Six players and two members of staff had previously tested positive over the weekend before a 3-2 defeat by Mexico. Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again “Hwang Hee-chan has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be quarantining at home away from the RB Leipzig training centre, and will continue to be tested regularly,” the Bundesliga club said in a statement.The national team were based in Austria for both friendly matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos