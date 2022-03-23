Hyderabad FC launches Elite Football Academy

Hyderabad FC, the newly-crowned ISL champion, and the Gaudium School launched ‘Elite Football Academy’ here on Wednesday.

"This is an initiative for the advancement of the future of football, to train and nurture the budding football talent in the country," Kirthi Reddy, founder and director of the Gaudium, said.

"The academy will be based on the Gaudium campus at Kollur near here and will offer Hyderabad FC’s top-level technical experience that has delivered results on the national scene," she added.

Hyderabad FC's huge network will be used to scout talent across India, who will then be developed into potential stars for the club, other ISL teams and national teams, she continued.

Along with this, Hyderabad FC will also begin its summer camps in April, as well as a variety of additional programs in football clinics, soccer schools, football fundamentals, and coach development, as part of this relationship.

Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC, said the club was delighted to announce this partnership and hoped it would boost the future of football in the country. "It is an honour to form this partnership with such a prestigious school. We hope that a lot of players benefit from our initiative. Our goal is to make football one of the most loved sports in India," he said. Former India captains Shabbir Ali and Victor Amal Raj were felicitated on the occasion.

Ramakrishna Reddy, CEO of Gaudium said this would help football sport not only at Hyderabad level but the national level. Y. Nagi Reddy, Additional DG, who was the chief guest, said the launch of this unique collaborative venture marked the beginning of remarkable national and international achievements in the game of football.