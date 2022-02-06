Revised fixtures list announced for I-League 2021-22

I-League 2021-22 season will resume on March 3 with Sreenidi Deccan FC taking on TRAU FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground, as per the revised list of fixtures announced on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the All India Football Federation, "The Hero I-League will be played across three venues in West Bengal – Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in Naihati, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

"The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, in Phase 1 of the Hero I-League, after which the league will be broken into two groups with Group A consisting of the top seven, while the bottom six will make up Group B.

"In Phase 2 of the league, the teams in Group A will play once against each other in a round-robin format to determine the Hero I-League 2021-22 champion, while those in Group B will also play each other in a similar format to fight for relegation."

