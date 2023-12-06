MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Rajasthan United, Inter Kashi play a hard-fought 2-2 draw

The draw meant that Inter Kashi missed out on a chance to climb higher up in the table and now has 11 points from eight matches. The Desert Warriors remain marooned in 11th position, having only mustered six points from nine matches. 

Published : Dec 06, 2023 21:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Despite Inter Kashi seizing early advantage, Rajasthan came back to draw level in the second half.
Despite Inter Kashi seizing early advantage, Rajasthan came back to draw level in the second half. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Despite Inter Kashi seizing early advantage, Rajasthan came back to draw level in the second half. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Rajasthan United FC and Inter Kashi shared the spoils after a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their I-League 2023-24 clash at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Inter Kashi seized the early advantage just four minutes into the game when Sumeet Passi found the back of the net. Its dominance grew further as Nikum Gyamar extended his team’s lead later in the first half.

The tide shifted, however, when Rajasthan was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute, converted skillfully by its Ghanaian forward Richardson Denzell. The momentum swung further against Inter Kashi in the 51st minute, as defender Sandip Mandi scored an own goal to allow the home side to draw level.

The draw meant that Inter Kashi missed out on a chance to climb higher up in the table and now has 11 points from eight matches. The Desert Warriors remain marooned in 11th position, having only mustered six points from nine matches. 

Rajasthan United will return to action on December 15 when it faces current 10th-placed NEROCA FC. Inter Kashi, meanwhile, will be up against TRAU on December 10.

