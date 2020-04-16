Football Football I-League cancellation call on Saturday: AIFF official The I-League had been suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with 28 matches left and Mohun Bagan already having sealed its second title. PTI KOLKATA 16 April, 2020 17:02 IST The I-League had been suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with 28 matches left and Mohun Bagan already having sealed its second title. - Rajeev Bhatt PTI KOLKATA 16 April, 2020 17:02 IST The All India Football Federation office-bearers will meet via video-conferencing on Saturday afternoon to take a call on the fate of the suspended I-League, a top AIFF official said on Thursday.The I-League had been suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with 28 matches left and Mohun Bagan already having sealed its second title.“There is no time left for us to conduct the I-League. It is certain to be cancelled. The meeting will be held via a video-conference,” the AIFF official said on condition of anonymity.READ| Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal speak of solidarity to defeat COVID-19 Mohun Bagan will be crowned champion officially and the meeting will discuss splitting the prize money for the second- and third-placed teams as well as relegation.There is a three-way race between East Bengal, Punjab FC (both with 23 points from 16 matches) and Real Kashmir (22 points from 15 matches) for the runner-up slot.Aizawl FC occupies the relegation spot with four of its remaining five matches left.The northeastern team had travelled to Punjab for a closed-door match on March 14 before the league was suspended. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos