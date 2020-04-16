I-League cancellation call on Saturday: AIFF official

The All India Football Federation office-bearers will meet via video-conferencing on Saturday afternoon to take a call on the fate of the suspended I-League, a top AIFF official said on Thursday.

The I-League had been suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with 28 matches left and Mohun Bagan already having sealed its second title.

“There is no time left for us to conduct the I-League. It is certain to be cancelled. The meeting will be held via a video-conference,” the AIFF official said on condition of anonymity.

Mohun Bagan will be crowned champion officially and the meeting will discuss splitting the prize money for the second- and third-placed teams as well as relegation.

There is a three-way race between East Bengal, Punjab FC (both with 23 points from 16 matches) and Real Kashmir (22 points from 15 matches) for the runner-up slot.

Aizawl FC occupies the relegation spot with four of its remaining five matches left.

The northeastern team had travelled to Punjab for a closed-door match on March 14 before the league was suspended.