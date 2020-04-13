Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal speak of solidarity to defeat COVID-19

The traditional rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have sought to quarantine their almost century-old rivalry to jointly “overcome” the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

The century-old clubs were made a part of the #BeActive campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world united in the fight against the pandemic.

READ | East Bengal donates Rs 30 lakh to fight coronavirus pandemic

The world governing body of football, FIFA, chose the Kolkata giants as the representatives from India. These two join the likes of big names like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United, which are also asking their fans to set aside their rivalries and come together in this fight.

We urge all our fans to #BeActive and to remain healthy at home during this difficult time. This is a time to put our rivalries aside and to show a new solidarity so we can overcome the COVID-19 outbreak



# #বাড়িতেসুস্থথাকুন #HealthyAtHome #BeActive #FIFA #UN #WHO pic.twitter.com/P2U9DFSoSr — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 13, 2020



The Mohun Bagan Twitter handle urged its fans to put aside the rivalries and “show a new solidarity” to overcome the threat of the viral outbreak.

For around a century, the fans of the two sides have remained like the two poles of a magnet, always repelling each other.

ALSO READ | I-League champion Mohun Bagan donates Rs 20 lakh for fight against COVID-19

But with a pandemic coming to afflict the world, the clubs appealed to the fans to unite for a different cause.

“We urge all our fans to #BeActive and to remain healthy at home during this difficult time. This is a time to put our rivalries aside and to show a new solidarity so we can overcome the COVID-19 outbreak,” the Mohun Bagan twitter handle promoted the slogan in a specially made video that featured players from both the sides urging the fans to be safe and active.