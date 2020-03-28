I-League champion Mohun Bagan donates Rs 20 lakh for fight against COVID-19

I-League champion Mohun Bagan has announced it will donate Rs 20 lakh in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mohun Bagan will donate Rs 20 lakh towards the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to be used to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic,” the club said in a statement.

“Football stands for unity. It also stands for humanity. We also make an appeal to all to come forward with voluntary donations to the State Government’s Emergency Relief Fund,” the statement said.

“These are challenging times for everyone and none should be left behind. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others also join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis,” said Mohun Bagan general secretary Srinjoy Bose.

Finance Secretary Debashis Dutta added: “Be it good times or bad, our fans never stop supporting their beloved club. During this tough time we want to help the people who are fighting to make our lives easier. We can get through this together!.”

“There are so many things people can do to support those affected right now. Big or small, every donation or act of service goes a long way. Our thoughts are with every single person and business affected right now.”

Mohun Bagan sealed its second I-League title with four rounds left before all sporting events were forced to a halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Kolkata club, Aryan, also chipped in with Rs 2 lakh to the state relief fund.