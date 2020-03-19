Coronavirus: Ministry advises NSFs against holding tournaments, trials till April 15

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all National Federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“All sports organisations and their affiliate units are advised against holding any sports events, including competitions or selection trials till 15th April 2020,” the ministry said in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association and NSFs.

It also asked federations to not allow any non-camper athlete, coach or support staff in Olympic training camps without following proper quarantine protocols.

The ministry’s two-point directive states: “No exposure to athlete be allowed from outside in the campus where training is underway.

“No coach, technical/support staff athlete etc presently not in training camp and not staying in the training campus be allowed to interact or mingle with trainee athletes without following quarantine protocols.”