I-League: Gokulam Kerala hosts struggling Chennai City

The I-League will witness a tantalising Southern derby when Gokulam Kerala FC hosts reigning champion Chennai City FC at the EMS Stadium on Thursday.

After securing two consecutive wins at the start of the I-League season, Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-2 defeat to Mohun Bagan and played out a 1-1 draw with Aizawl FC in its next two games to bag seven points and sit sixth on the table.

Gokulam Kerala will still be smarting from the draw against Aizawl, at home, after it failed to capitalise on a one-man advantage. Reflecting on his side’s previous match, Gokulam head coach Fernando Varela said, “Aizawl did a great defensive job, we tried anyway but their goalkeeper stood out throughout the game. These are things that happen in football and you have to accept them.

“The important thing that we always maintained our competitive and offensive spirit trying to win with good football.”

Talking about Chennai City, he said, “Chennai are the league champions. When you get a championship you deserve respect, we never look at the names of the players but the ability to generate good tactical quality and Chennai City surely have it.”

Chennai City, on the other hand, has struggled for form this campaign. Stricken with injuries and having let go of of its star striker Pedro Manzi, the defending champion has won just one game this season and is on the eighth spot with five points.

Akbar Nawas' men come into Thursday’s match after a demoralising 1-2 defeat to Real Kashmir in Srinagar, their second loss of the season. The side conceded two first-half goals against Real Kashmir but came out with a much-improved display in the second session.

Speaking about Thursday’s match, Nawas said, “They are really a good team and I am sure they seem to be one of the favourites this season. It will be a tough and competitive game for us.”

On Manzi's transfer, he said, “Our management is looking into it and we will make a decision in time to come if a replacement is needed.”