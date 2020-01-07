Gourav Mukhi completes age fraud ban, re-signs with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC has added forward Gourav Mukhi, who was banned by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for age discrepancy during the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season, to its first team squad.

Mukhi made his ISL debut after being registered as a 16-year-old, and made headlines when the club and ISL announced him as a the youngest goalscorer in the competition's history.

However, Mukhi was among the five players who were found overage in the Jamshedpur U-15 squad which lifted the 2014-15 Sub-Junior National Football Championship title. They were found to be “considerably overage” and the team was stripped of its title and levied a fine.

Subsequently, the AIFF's Disciplinary Committee imposed a six-month suspension on the player in November, 2018. At the end of his suspension, Mukhi applied for fresh registration with the federation.

Jamshedpur coach Antonio Iriondo would welcome his addition as the club remains in hunt for a play-off place. The club is placed sixth on the table with 13 points and is winless in its last five matches.

The Men in Steel also added defender Sandip Mandi, who is an U-18 Tata Football Academy product, to the first team.