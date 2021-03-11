Chennai City FC drubs Indian Arrows 5-0, Aizawl beat Neroca 1-0

Chennai City FC came up with a fine display of aggression to outplay the developmental team of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Indian Arrows 5-0 in a Group B (relegation leg) match of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

Vineeth Kumar scored twice while S. Rajesh, Jockson Dhas and Mohamed Iqbal found the target once each to secure the big win for Chennai City FC. Chennai City tallied 12 points from as many matches to keep its relegation fears at bay.

Earlier, Lalliansanga’s goal in the 46th minute saw Aizawl FC downing NEROCA FC by a solitary goal, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. The win gave Aizawl FC 18 points from 11 matches as it became the first team from Group B to secure immunity from relegation.