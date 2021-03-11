Football Football Chennai City FC drubs Indian Arrows 5-0, Aizawl beat Neroca 1-0 The Chennai club has 12 points from 12 games and does not need to worry about relegation at the moment. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 11 March, 2021 21:52 IST Chennai City FC's Rajesh S celebrates after scoring a goal against the Indian Arrows. - AIFF Team Sportstar KOLKATA 11 March, 2021 21:52 IST Chennai City FC came up with a fine display of aggression to outplay the developmental team of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Indian Arrows 5-0 in a Group B (relegation leg) match of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday. Vineeth Kumar scored twice while S. Rajesh, Jockson Dhas and Mohamed Iqbal found the target once each to secure the big win for Chennai City FC. Chennai City tallied 12 points from as many matches to keep its relegation fears at bay.Earlier, Lalliansanga’s goal in the 46th minute saw Aizawl FC downing NEROCA FC by a solitary goal, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. The win gave Aizawl FC 18 points from 11 matches as it became the first team from Group B to secure immunity from relegation.The results (relegation leg): NEROCA FC 0 lost to Aizawl FC 1 (Lalliansaga 46) Indian Arrows 0 lost to Chennai City FC 5 (S. Rajesh 36, Vineeth Kumar 49, 90+5, Jockson Dhas 59, Mohamed Iqbal 86). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.