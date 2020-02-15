I-League: Chennai City, TRAU FC looking to gain momentum from mid-table clash

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC will host defending champion Chennai City FC at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium on Sunday as both teams look to get back to winning ways.

Runaway league leader Mohun Bagan might have opened an 11-point gap between itself and Punjab FC, but the remainder of the table still remains waterlogged, with only six points separating the second and tenth places.

TRAU and Chennai are currently separated by just a point, placed fifth (15 points) and seventh (14 points) respectively.

TRAU suffered a 0-5 hammering at the hands of its city-rival NEROCA before losing again in its subsequent away trip to Aizawl. A third defeat in a row could possibly go on to derail its campaign.

However, club captain Princewill Emeka was upbeat ahead of the game.

“We are, of course, disappointed to have lost two games in a row but you look at our team and you will see players who are ready for any challenge that comes their way.

“The defeat won’t be on the back of our heads when we’ll go to fight against Chennai City. We have shown what we are capable of as a team. It won’t be easy against the defending champions, but we are ready,” he concluded.

READ | I-League: Vicuna staying grounded after Mohun Bagan's win over NEROCA FC

Chennai City began its I-League title defence against TRAU on the opening weekend, winning 1-0 in Coimbatore. It had a nervy spell where it found itself in a relegation scrap but climbed back into the top four with two back-to-back wins over Indian Arrows and Churchill Brothers. Its hopes of getting back in the title race, however, were deflated severely by a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Gokulam Kerala in the Southern Derby.

Chennai has been left disappointed to not be in the higher dominions of the table but head coach Akbar Nawas isn’t prepared to give up on the chase just yet.

“Realistically, we are still not giving up on the title chase until it’s mathematically impossible. We did well in the last game despite not getting the win but against TRAU, I am confident. They like to play too. It will be interesting,” he said.