I-League: Vicuna staying grounded after Mohun Bagan's win over NEROCA FC

On course for a second I-League title in its final season, Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna on Friday said it still has a lot to play for.

In its last I-League season before joining the Indian Super League, the 2014-15 champion, which will be merged with ATK, mauled Neroca FC 6-2 here to go 11 points clear of Punjab FC atop the standings.

“We are closer to our objective (of winning the title) with three more points. But we still have 24 points to play,” Vicuna said here after the resounding victory, its fifth on the trot.

“We will enjoy today’s win. We played a fantastic first-half. We controlled the game and we scored so many goals. But we have to improve a lot of things as well.”

Read: Gonzalez hat-trick headlines Mariners' 6-2 win over NEROCA

Vicuna said there’s still a lot to improve even as it sits pretty with 29 points with eight more rounds left.

“It is difficult to win a match with a four-goal difference against a difficult team like Neroca. They did well in the transitions. We are improving match by match but there is room for improvement.”

Fran Gonzalez headlined the win with a first-half hat-trick (10th, 24th and 45th minute), while Fran Morante (13th), Baba Diawara (37th) and Alexander Romario Jesuraj (70th) scored one each.

“It is a privilege to have a player like him (Fran). In the training sessions, he has scored several times. He is a key player of course in the team.”