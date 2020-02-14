I-League: Gonzalez hat-trick headlines Mohun Bagan's 6-2 win over NEROCA FC

Mohun Bagan extended its lead at the I-League summit with a 6-2 win over NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

A first-half hat-trick from Francisco Gonzalez set the tone for the comfortable win, which was made emphatic by goals from Papa Diawara, Francisco Morante and Romario Jesuraj.

NEROCA was down 4-0 before it scored its first, Philip Adjah rifling home at the near-post, while its second goal came in first-half stoppage time with Subash Singh side-footing Pritam Singh's cutback into the far corner.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Before completing his hat-trick, Gonzalez missed the penalty that he won and set up to take, with Marvin Phillip, in the NEROCA goal, going low to his right and getting two strong hands behind the ball to make the save.

At the same end, with the Mariners leading 5-2, NEROCA forward Adjah missed from the spot. The chance came when the visitor had been playing well and Sankar Roy forced into a couple of acrobatic saves in the early moments of the second half.

The win helped Mohun Bagan open up an 11-point lead over second-placed Punjab FC.