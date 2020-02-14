Football Football I-League: Gonzalez hat-trick headlines Mohun Bagan's 6-2 win over NEROCA FC Francisco Gonzalez's first-half hat-trick set the tone for Mohun Bagan's 6-2 win over NEROCA FC, extending its lead at the I-League summit to 11 points. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 14 February, 2020 19:22 IST Mohun Bagan players celebrate a goal against NEROCA FC. - Twitter @ILeagueOfficial Team Sportstar KOLKATA 14 February, 2020 19:22 IST Mohun Bagan extended its lead at the I-League summit with a 6-2 win over NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. A first-half hat-trick from Francisco Gonzalez set the tone for the comfortable win, which was made emphatic by goals from Papa Diawara, Francisco Morante and Romario Jesuraj.NEROCA was down 4-0 before it scored its first, Philip Adjah rifling home at the near-post, while its second goal came in first-half stoppage time with Subash Singh side-footing Pritam Singh's cutback into the far corner. MATCH HIGHLIGHTSBefore completing his hat-trick, Gonzalez missed the penalty that he won and set up to take, with Marvin Phillip, in the NEROCA goal, going low to his right and getting two strong hands behind the ball to make the save. At the same end, with the Mariners leading 5-2, NEROCA forward Adjah missed from the spot. The chance came when the visitor had been playing well and Sankar Roy forced into a couple of acrobatic saves in the early moments of the second half.The win helped Mohun Bagan open up an 11-point lead over second-placed Punjab FC. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos