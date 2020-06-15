Football Football Casillas won’t seek presidency of Spanish soccer federation Casillas said the main reason that led him to change his mind was the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering. AP Madrid 15 June, 2020 17:10 IST Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on Monday he will not run for the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation. - Getty Images AP Madrid 15 June, 2020 17:10 IST Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on Monday he will not run for the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation.Casillas said the main reason that led him to change his mind was the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering."This makes the elections take a back seat,” the 39-year-old former Spain captain said in a statement published on Twitter."I think it is time to add and not divide.”Casillas had announced his candidacy in February, saying he wanted to raise the federation to the same level of Spanish soccer, which he called the best in the world.READ| Casillas reveals Real Madrid exit regret on anniversary of Bernabeu farewell He said his decision does not mean a closed door for the future."I wanted a fair, transparent and truly participatory electoral process, looking for the best for Spanish football,” he said."I hope that in the next elections it can happen with me or with other candidates." This year’s elections have been set for August. Luis Rubiales is the current federation president. He took over in 2018. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos