Football Football Ryntih Sports win; Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan United play out 1-1 draw in I-League qualifiers Sheen Stevenson and Carlos Challam got their names on the score sheet for Ryntih SC, while the home team drew a blank in their must-win game PTI BENGALURU 13 October, 2021 23:28 IST Rajasthan United played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against Madan Maharaj. - Getty Images PTI BENGALURU 13 October, 2021 23:28 IST Ryntih SC notched up a 2-0 win over FC Bengaluru United to end its maiden I-League Qualifiers campaign on a positive note here on Wednesday.Sheen Stevenson and Carlos Challam got their names on the score sheet for Ryntih SC, while the home team drew a blank in their must-win game.In another match, Rajasthan United played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against Madan Maharaj as both the teams entered the next round of the Qualifiers.Jiten Murmu scored in the 12th minute for Madan Maharaj, while it was Raja Musharaf (90+4') who found the target for Rajasthan United.