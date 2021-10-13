Ryntih Sports win; Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan United play out 1-1 draw in I-League qualifiers

Ryntih SC notched up a 2-0 win over FC Bengaluru United to end its maiden I-League Qualifiers campaign on a positive note here on Wednesday.

Sheen Stevenson and Carlos Challam got their names on the score sheet for Ryntih SC, while the home team drew a blank in their must-win game.

In another match, Rajasthan United played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against Madan Maharaj as both the teams entered the next round of the Qualifiers.

Jiten Murmu scored in the 12th minute for Madan Maharaj, while it was Raja Musharaf (90+4') who found the target for Rajasthan United.