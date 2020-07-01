Football Football India among five nations interested in hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qatar, the reigning champion and 2022 World Cup host, is also interested in hosting the continental championship, as are regional football powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan. Reuters 01 July, 2020 12:48 IST Qatar, the reigning champion and 2022 World Cup host, is also interested in hosting the continental championship, as are regional football powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan. - Getty Images Reuters 01 July, 2020 12:48 IST India is one of five nations to have expressed an interest in hosting the 2027 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.Qatar, the reigning champion and 2022 World Cup host, is also interested in hosting the continental championship, as are regional football powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.“The AFC will now work with each bidding member association on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation ... and will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021,” the continental governing body said in a statement.READ| India awarded 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup hosting rights AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa hailed the “biggest-ever edition” in the United Arab Emirates last year and said he expected China to surpass all expectations in 2023.Qatar staged the competition in 1988 and 2011, while Iran has fond memories of hosting it in 1968 and 1976, winning the title on both occasions.India bagged hosting rights for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup last month. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos