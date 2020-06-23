Football Football New schedule for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup announced Host nation India will play all its FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup group stage matches at Guwahati on February 17, 20 and 23. Team Sportstar 23 June, 2020 17:23 IST The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be India's second tryst with hosting a major FIFA event, having hosted the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017. - Twitter @IndianFootballTeam Team Sportstar 23 June, 2020 17:23 IST The fresh schedule for the 2021 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India from 17 February to 7 March next year, was released on Tuesday. Fve cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches involving sixteen teams.RELATED| Postponing FIFA U-17 Women's WC could be advantage for India, feels coach Following the confirmation by the Bureau of the FIFA Council in May 2020 of the new tournament dates, the opening match will take place in Guwahati on February 17 with the champion set to be crowned at the final in Navi Mumbai on March 7.RELATED| AIFF to pay two-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs India, which will be making its debut at the tournament, will play all its group stage matches at Guwahati on February 17, 20 and 23. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos