New schedule for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup announced

The fresh schedule for the 2021 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India from 17 February to 7 March next year, was released on Tuesday.

Fve cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches involving sixteen teams.

Following the confirmation by the Bureau of the FIFA Council in May 2020 of the new tournament dates, the opening match will take place in Guwahati on February 17 with the champion set to be crowned at the final in Navi Mumbai on March 7.

India, which will be making its debut at the tournament, will play all its group stage matches at Guwahati on February 17, 20 and 23.