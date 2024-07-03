MagazineBuy Print

Indian Football: India to play tri-nation tournament with Lebanon, Vietnam in October

AIFF on Wednesday announced the Indian men’s football team’s participation in a friendly tri-nation series in Vietnam during the October 2024 FIFA Window.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 18:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football team pose for a photo before a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Qatar.
Indian football team pose for a photo before a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Qatar. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian football team pose for a photo before a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Qatar. | Photo Credit: PTI

AIFF on Wednesday announced the Indian men’s football team’s participation in a friendly tri-nation series in Vietnam during the October 2024 FIFA Window.

India will face Vietnam and Lebanon in the tournament as per a social media release by AIFF.

As per the latest FIFA rankings, both Vietnam (116) and Lebanon (117) are placed ahead of India (124).

India’s last international fixture was a 1-2 defeat to Qatar, which ended the side’s FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Following the reverse, the side parted ways with coach Igor Stimac. AIFF is yet to announce the replacement for the Croatian manager.

Fixtures:
October 9: Vietnam vs India
October 12: India vs Lebanon
October 15: Vietnam vs Lebanon

