Indian Football: India to play tri-nation tournament with Lebanon, Vietnam in October

AIFF on Wednesday announced the Indian men’s football team’s participation in a friendly tri-nation series in Vietnam during the October 2024 FIFA Window.
India will face Vietnam and Lebanon in the tournament as per a social media release by AIFF.
As per the latest FIFA rankings, both Vietnam (116) and Lebanon (117) are placed ahead of India (124).
India’s last international fixture was a 1-2 defeat to Qatar, which ended the side’s FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Following the reverse, the side parted ways with coach Igor Stimac. AIFF is yet to announce the replacement for the Croatian manager.
Fixtures:
