India U-17 women's team to face Romania

The Indian U-17 women's team will travel on an exposure tour to Turkey next week as part of its preparation for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, which will be held in India between November 2-21, 2020.

The team will travel to Istanbul on February 10, where it will play two games against the Romania U-17 women's team on February 16, and February 19 respectively. Both the matches will kick-off at 3 pm IST.

"It is a really good opportunity to play two matches against Romania U-17 Women's National Team. It's important for us to start implementing what we are doing in training sessions. We also have plans to introduce a new formation. It's always good for players to learn different formations," said Thomas Dennerby, India's U-17 women’s coach.

"Romania are very strong in tackling, as well as in one-on-one situations. I expect both games will be played in a high tempo," the coach further explained.

RELATED| Praful Patel: Women’s U-17 World Cup will provide India global recognition

Dennerby further stressed on improving the team's endurance level: "The matches will enable us an opportunity to see which players are ready for play 90 minutes at a high pace. We have been working very hard to improve the endurance level," he said.

The U-17 team had earlier gone to Hong Kong on a exposure trip, after which the girls won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship in Bhutan in 2019.



The India U17 women's team squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Tanu, Anshika, Adrija Sarkhel.

DEFENDERS: Jyoti Kumari, Kamasani Durga, Nirmala Devi, Shilky Devi, Sudha Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Nisha.

MIDFIELDERS: Kiran, Martina Thokchom, Aveka Singh, Nitu Linda, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Shri Devi Subba, Sunita Munda, Anju, Amisha Baxla, Priyanka Sujeesh, Priyangka Devi.

FORWARDS: Sumati Kumari, Daisy Crasto, Manisha Naik, Karen Estrocio.