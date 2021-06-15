Indian football team progresses to third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Afghanistan draw

The Indian football team played a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan in its final joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The result sees the Blue Tigers progress into the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

India vs Afghanistan - As it happened

Igor Stimac's side took the lead through an own goal in the 75th minute when Afghanistan goalkeeper Ovays Azizi turned in Ashique Kuruniyan's cross into his own net. The Afghans struck back seven minutes later when Hossein Zamini came off the bench to restore parity.

India held on for a draw to finish third with seven points in Group E behind Qatar and Oman.

More to follow...