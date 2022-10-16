Football

AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India braces for tough match against Australia

The first round of matches in Group H ended with a 4-2 victory for Iraq against India, while Australia defeated host Kuwait 4-1 in the second match of the night.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 08:35 IST
16 October, 2022 08:35 IST
Indian U20 men’s football team during a practice session on the eve of its second AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifier against Australia on Sunday.

Indian U20 men’s football team during a practice session on the eve of its second AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifier against Australia on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The first round of matches in Group H ended with a 4-2 victory for Iraq against India, while Australia defeated host Kuwait 4-1 in the second match of the night.

The India U-20 Men’s National Team will be looking to put the defeat against Iraq behind it as it takes on Australia in its next match of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers.

“We saw Australia’s match against Kuwait last night, and they are of course a very good team. They are the favourites to top the group, and we will have to be at our best against them,” said head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh. “That being said, if we stick together as a team and put in the hard yards, we can come out with the result against them too.”

Also Read
India loses 2-4 to Iraq in AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifying opener

The first round of matches in Group H ended with a 4-2 victory for Iraq against India, while Australia defeated host Kuwait 4-1 in the second match of the night.

“The boys put out a good performance in the match, and I was quite happy with the way they fought till the very end,” said Venkatesh. “It is crucial at this level to get the international match experience before playing sides with such intensity. We could not have much international experience due to the COVID situation, but the way our boys fought out there, showed that they have had the best domestic preparation that they could possibly get.

“With the kind of domestic preparation we had, they have done quite well, and they showed their character.”

“Most of the goals that we conceded were in the first 10 minutes in the first half or the second half. If we could eliminate that initial lack of concentration, we can really do well,” he said. “But the main thing is they showed character and grit, and that’s what I always want to see on the pitch.”

“Yes, we did make a couple of mistakes that cost us on the pitch, but we will correct those and go again in the next game. It’s always a learning process – that’s football,” said Venkatesh.

India faces Australia at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait City, with the match kicking off at 7 PM IST.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us