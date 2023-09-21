India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?

PREVIEW

The Indian Women’s Team will be keen to mark the Nua Khai festival with a good result against the Chinese Taipei, who they play on Thursday, at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou, China.

India is missing star goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from a knee injury, but have an otherwise full-strength squad on their hands. It is set to be heavily reliant on its backbone, formed by centreback and capatain Ashalata Devi, playmaker-in-chief Indumathi Kathiresan, and mercurial striker Bala Devi.

While India’s record against the Chinese Taipei may not be one to write home about (India have lost six and won one), the last meeting between the two sides did produce a promising result, as the Blue Tigresses ran away 1-0 winner, courtesy a wonder strike by striker Renu from long range.

The Chinese Taipei, however, has been on hot form in recent times, having defeated the likes of Papua New Guinea (5-0), Lebanon (5-1), and Indonesia (4-0), while it has also held Paraguay to a 2-2 draw, before losing on penalties in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs.

The Blue Tigresses and the Blue Magpies cross swords at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium at 5 pm IST, with the match being telecast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLiv.