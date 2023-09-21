MagazineBuy Print

India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?

Get the live streaming and telecast details of the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Chinese Taipei.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 09:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

PREVIEW

The Indian Women’s Team will be keen to mark the Nua Khai festival with a good result against the Chinese Taipei, who they play on Thursday, at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou, China.

India is missing star goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from a knee injury, but have an otherwise full-strength squad on their hands. It is set to be heavily reliant on its backbone, formed by centreback and capatain Ashalata Devi, playmaker-in-chief Indumathi Kathiresan, and mercurial striker Bala Devi.

While India’s record against the Chinese Taipei may not be one to write home about (India have lost six and won one), the last meeting between the two sides did produce a promising result, as the Blue Tigresses ran away 1-0 winner, courtesy a wonder strike by striker Renu from long range.

The Chinese Taipei, however, has been on hot form in recent times, having defeated the likes of Papua New Guinea (5-0), Lebanon (5-1), and Indonesia (4-0), while it has also held Paraguay to a 2-2 draw, before losing on penalties in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs.

The Blue Tigresses and the Blue Magpies cross swords at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium at 5 pm IST, with the match being telecast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLiv.

Streaming/Telecast info
Where and when is the Asian Games match between India and Bangladesh happening?
The match between India and Bangladesh will be played in the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou on September 21, Thursday at 1:30 pm IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Bangladesh?
The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.

