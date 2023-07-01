India vs Lebanon LIVE score, SAFF Championship semifinal: LBN v IND, Indian football updates

Key Updates
- July 01, 2023 19:22Can Sunil Chhetri score again?
The Indian striker has found the net in every game in this tournament so far. Can we score tonight as well? We’ll have to wait and watch.
Here are his goals in the tournament so far:
1. Hat-trick vs Pakistan:
2. Goal vs Nepal:
3. Goal vs Kuwait:
- July 01, 2023 19:13Why Sandesh Jhingan and Igor Stimac are out of the semifinal?
- July 01, 2023 19:07More people filling up the stands!
The SAFF Championship semifinal between Lebanon and India is expected to be a full-house, with more and more people walking into the stadium.
- July 01, 2023 18:57What happened when India and Lebanon last met?
India faced Lebanon most recently in the Intercontinental Cup final, where it beat the west-Asian side to clinch the title.
Here’s what happened in that match:
- July 01, 2023 18:53The Blue Tigers are on the pitch!
- July 01, 2023 18:48Lebanon’s starting XI:
Mehdi Khalil (GK), Hassan Maatouk (C), Mahdi Zein, Hussein Zein, Ali Markabawi, Hasan Srour, George Felix Melki, Nader Matar, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini, Walid Shour, Zein Al Abidine Farran
- July 01, 2023 18:41Confirmed line-up for India:
- July 01, 2023 18:21Streaming info
When will the match between India and Lebanon be played?
The match between India and Lebanon will be played on Saturday, July 1. The kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST.
Where can I watch India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship match?
The game between India and Lebanon in the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 will be streamed live on FanCode on subscription basis. On TV, it can be watched on DD Bharati.
- July 01, 2023 18:01Match Preview
One of the reasons the 2023 SAFF Championship welcomed two West Asian sides in Kuwait and Lebanon was to make the tournament more competitive. India, after all, had won eight of the past 13 editions, and the presence of a couple of evenly matched teams would certainly liven up proceedings.
The India – Kuwait game on Tuesday fit the billing, and India nearly edged the contest before an unfortunate own goal denied it a famous win. On Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the hope is for another feisty encounter as the hosts will look to put one across Lebanon in the semifinals.
Recent history suggests that India has the edge, having beaten Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final a fortnight ago and drawn the other group stage game in Bhubaneswar. Form-wise, India can take heart from the performance against Kuwait where it was the better team for large chunks of the match.
India pressed high up the pitch, attacked in droves and transitioned excellently from defence to offence. Sunil Chhetri up front, the wingers in Ashique Kuruniyan and Lallianzuala Chhangte, and the defenders in Akash Mishra and Anwar Ali were all excellent.
However, against Lebanon, Chhetri & Co. will have to do without Sandesh Jhingan in defence and head coach Igor Stimac on the touchline. The towering Jhingan, who played a pivotal role in the 1-1 draw against Kuwait, is suspended after picking up his second yellow card. Stimac is banned after his second red in as many matches.
That Lebanon will be keen to avenge the Intercontinental Cup loss will add spice. The Aleksandar Ilic-coached outfit topped Group-B with three wins out of three and the Serbian’s promise of “Total Football” indicated that his wards will play to win.
“There are no secrets any more [between the teams],” declared Ilic, on Friday. “We are really motivated and I am pushing my players psychologically to make them believe we can succeed. It will be very important that we score the first goal. That will help us end the semifinal in a positive way.”
