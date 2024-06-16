Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups of SRB v ENG, expected formations

England is among the favourites to win the European Championship and end its long wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s team begins its campaign against Serbia in Group C on Sunday. Its hopes could rest on Jude Bellingham, who has just completed a dream debut season at Real Madrid after winning the Spanish title and Champions League.

Excluding penalty shootouts, England has lost only one of its last 18 games in the European Championship.

The Three Lions, of course, suffered the heartbreak of losing on spot kicks to Italy in the final of the last edition of the tournament in 2021 at Wembley Stadium.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID IN THE PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE?

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic.

“Their last friendly showed us that no one is invincible. We watched the match against Iceland, and there is definitely something to learn from them because they have beaten England at Wembley in front of 80,000 people. Anything is possible.”

England manager Gareth Southgate

“I’m a better manager than I was six months ago and a year ago, but time will tell if that’s going to translate into results. We’re here to win which we know is a complicated journey and the first objective is to qualify.”

PREDICTED LINEUPS AND FORMATION

Serbia (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane