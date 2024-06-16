MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Albania over pitch invasion

European football’s governing body said in a statement on Sunday that it had also begun proceedings over the lighting of fireworks by Albania fans during its Group B game against Italy.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 22:01 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Officials take out a pitch invader holding the Albanian flag.
Officials take out a pitch invader holding the Albanian flag. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Officials take out a pitch invader holding the Albanian flag. | Photo Credit: AFP

UEFA is starting disciplinary proceedings against the Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) over incidents including a pitch invasion and the throwing of objects during the country’s 2-1 defeat by Italy in Dortmund at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

European football’s governing body said in a statement on Sunday that it had also begun proceedings over the lighting of fireworks by Albania fans during the Group B game, as well as “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event”.

UEFA did not provide any further details about the message alleged to have been transmitted.

The organisation said UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will decide on the matter in due course. 

Related Topics

UEFA /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Italy /

Albania

