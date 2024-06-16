MagazineBuy Print

POL vs NED, EURO 2024: Weghorst nets winner as Netherlands beats Poland in Group D opener

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman introduced fresh legs in the last quarter, bringing on Weghorst in the 81st minute, and he made all the difference.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 20:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring the second goal against Poland in Euro 2024.
Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring the second goal against Poland in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring the second goal against Poland in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Super-sub Wout Weghorst scored the winner as Netherlands started its Euro 2024 campaign with a 2-1 win against Poland, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday.

Poland, starting without its highest goalscorer and key striker Robert Lewandowski, drew first blood when Adam Buksa outjumped Denzel Dumfries to head a corner kick into the net in the 16th minute. He became the first Polish player to score a first-half goal in the group stages of the European Championship since Lewandowski in the Euro 2012 opener.

But his side’s joy was short lived as Cody Gakpo equalised 13 minutes later, netting his 10th international goal. Nicola Zalewski’s clearance was latched on by Nathan Ake, as Gakpo then got to the ball and his shot, after a deflection, kissed the net.

Ronald Koeman introduced fresh legs in the last quarter, bringing on Weghorst in the 81st minute, and he made all the difference.

More to follow.

