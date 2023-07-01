SAFF Championship 2023: Why is Sandesh Jhingan not starting in India vs Lebanon semifinal?

India will start the semifinal of the SAFF Championship 2023 without the services of defender Sandesh Jhingan and head coach Igor Stimac, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: India vs Lebanon LIVE, SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal: Indian football updates

Jhingan, the centre-back, has played two matches in the tournament so far, starting against Pakistan and Kuwait. But in both the games he has got a yellow card, leading to his suspension in the match against Lebanon.

According to FIFA rules, a player who gets two yellow cards will be suspended for the next game and so, the FC Goa defender will be out of India’s squad.

Igor Stimac, on the other hand, will be out for getting a red card in his second match in the SAFF Championship, against Kuwait on June 24. The Croat had been sent off during the first game against Pakistan and on his return, received another red.

Sportstar later confirmed that the disciplinary committee of the competition penalised him - for his confrontation with the referee - with a two-match ban, which ensured that he will sit out for the entirety of the tournament should Indian qualify for the final.

India is the defending SAFF Champion and will face either Kuwait or Bangladesh if it beats Lebanon in the semifinal.