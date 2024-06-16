MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia Olympic swimmers urged not to be distracted by China doping scandal

Reports in April revealed 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the prescription heart drug trimetazidine -- which can enhance performance -- ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 15:29 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s head swimming coach Rohan Taylor has urged his Olympic team not to get distracted by a Chinese doping scandal.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s head swimming coach Rohan Taylor has urged his Olympic team not to get distracted by a Chinese doping scandal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s head swimming coach Rohan Taylor has urged his Olympic team not to get distracted by a Chinese doping scandal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s head swimming coach Rohan Taylor has urged his Olympic team not to get distracted by a Chinese doping scandal that has rocked the sport, calling it ‘a waste of energy’.

Reports in April revealed 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the prescription heart drug trimetazidine -- which can enhance performance -- ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

They were not suspended or sanctioned after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted the explanation of Chinese authorities that the results were caused by food contamination at a hotel where they had stayed.

READ MORE: WADA hits back after new report on Chinese swimmers

The scandal blew up again on Friday when the New York Times claimed three of them -- including two 2021 gold medallists and a current world record holder -- tested positive for banned substances in separate cases several years earlier.

China argued the trio ingested that substance inadvertently through contaminated meat.

Taylor said it was not worth wasting time worrying about something they had no control over.

“I think for us, internally, we can only control what we can control,” he said on the final day of Australia’s Olympic trials on Saturday, national broadcaster ABC reported.

“The narrative is quite clear and that’s all we can do. We have to trust that WADA and World Aquatics are going to continue to investigate and that we are aligned with a clean sport.

“That’s where we’re at the moment and we’ll continue to monitor that, but as far as it’s distracting us in competition, I think it’s not a controllable thing for us.

“For it to be a distraction, I think it’s probably a waste of energy.”

American great Katie Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic champion, said this month that faith in anti-doping measures was “at an all-time low”.

READ MORE: ‘Maybe this sport’s not fair’ US swimmers vent over doping controversy’

So far, Australia’s top swimmers have been largely silent on the issue but Taylor said he would not stop them expressing their opinions if they wanted to.

“If they have their own personal opinion, that I’ve got no problems with. They can express that themselves. It’s not for me to talk about that,” he said.

“I look at it as, we’re going in and competing.

“If somebody’s not doing the right thing, we hope the system catches them and that’s basically how we work, because our guys get tested all the time too, so we’re in the same boat.”

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

WADA /

Swimming

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia Olympic swimmers urged not to be distracted by China doping scandal
    AFP
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Smriti Mandhana’s fifty gives a struggling India hope
    Team Sportstar
  3. With Mbappé news conference expected at Euro 2024, France officials urge curb on election questions
    AP
  4. IRE vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland vs Pakistan match start time, telecast details, venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI: Deepti Sharma set to play 200th international match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Australia Olympic swimmers urged not to be distracted by China doping scandal
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Titmus, McKeown and McKeon to lead Australia in pool
    Reuters
  3. Katie Ledecky wins 400 freestyle at US swimming trials, heading to her fourth Olympics
    AP
  4. Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
    AP
  5. ‘Maybe this sport’s not fair’ US swimmers vent over doping controversy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia Olympic swimmers urged not to be distracted by China doping scandal
    AFP
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Smriti Mandhana’s fifty gives a struggling India hope
    Team Sportstar
  3. With Mbappé news conference expected at Euro 2024, France officials urge curb on election questions
    AP
  4. IRE vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland vs Pakistan match start time, telecast details, venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI: Deepti Sharma set to play 200th international match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment