India vs Oman live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: When and where to watch IND vs OMN

Three successive draws leave India desperate for a win to turn its Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign around when it travels to Muscat to take on higher-ranked Oman on Tuesday.

It was against Oman at home, where India began the second round of the Group E qualifiers with a narrow 1-2 defeat before a memorable goal-less draw against Asian champion Qatar in Doha in September. It was then followed by a couple of 1-1 draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will take place on Tuesday November 19, 2019.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will be played at the Central Republican Stadium, Dushanbe.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will broadcast on Star Sports 1 & 1HD, Star Sports 2 & 2HD, Star Sports Hindi & Hindi HD and can be streamed on Hotstar.