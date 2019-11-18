Football Football India vs Oman live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: When and where to watch IND vs OMN Seeking its first win of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, India will travel to take on Oman at the Al-Seeb Stadium in Muscat on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 12:45 IST Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal against Oman in the World Cup Qualifying match in Guwahati. - Ritu Raj Konwar Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 12:45 IST Three successive draws leave India desperate for a win to turn its Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign around when it travels to Muscat to take on higher-ranked Oman on Tuesday.It was against Oman at home, where India began the second round of the Group E qualifiers with a narrow 1-2 defeat before a memorable goal-less draw against Asian champion Qatar in Doha in September. It was then followed by a couple of 1-1 draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.When is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will take place on Tuesday November 19, 2019.Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman being played?The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will be played at the Central Republican Stadium, Dushanbe.What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman begin?The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will begin at 08:30 PM IST.Which TV channel will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will broadcast on Star Sports 1 & 1HD, Star Sports 2 & 2HD, Star Sports Hindi & Hindi HD and can be streamed on Hotstar.The Indian Squad:Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos