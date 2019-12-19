Sweden vs India LIVE: Dennerby's Blue Tigresses take on Sweden in U-17 tournament final

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's clash against Sweden in the final of the U-17 Women's Football Tournament in Mumbai. I'm Dominic and thanks for joining me through this game this evening.



The Indian defense looked confident against Thailand but it will need to maintain a higher level of momentum to keep up with the Swedes. Can the side manage to pull off a win today? Stay with us to find out.



From Indian Men's national team gaffer Igor Stimac and players, current and former, to the AIFF President Praful Patel, wishes of luck have poured in for the young girls as they take on Sweden in the U-17 Tournament final this evening.



Sweden U-17 vs India U-17 will be played in the Mumbai Football Arena. The kick-off is at 5.30 PM IST and the match will be streamed live by the Indian Football Team page on Facebook. If you're in the middle of a commute, still at work, or just unable to sit down and watch the game, we're here to help with LIVE updates from the big final.

The U-17 Women’s Football Tournament, supported by AFC Assist and conducted by the All India Football Federation, is the first of a series of competitive experiences designed to prepare the girls for the FIFA World Cup Women U-17 2020 in India.

One goal credited in the scoresheet after two league matches (against Sweden and Thailand) does not speak much about the India Under-17 girls’ finishing capacity.

Three goals conceded (all scored by Sweden) is no embarrassment either to the collective defensive work done by the home side.

The final face-off against the Swedes at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday evening can be viewed as an opportunity for the Shilky Devi-captained squad to show how far they can learn from mistakes. Some of the areas the team would be looking to improve would be the possession of ball approaching the goalmouth and continuation of impressive work in the backline supported by goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu.



Chief coach Thomas Dennerby is fortunate to have the raw material to work with straightaway: intelligent defenders, hard-working midfielders, tearaway wingers and a no-frills goalkeeper. They are all ready and willing to be moulded into a cracking combination by November 2020 when the curtain goes up.



The display over two matches by the Indian probables was a mix of endurance and elegance, speed and skill.

The deciding tie against Sweden will offer the third and final chance for the home team's first-choice probables. Maverick strikers like Lynda Kom, Sumati Kumari, Sunita Munda no longer carry the surprise element. India's lightning counter-attacks from almost the centreline deep into rival territory is a thrilling spectacle.

India, Thailand and Sweden are playing a tri-nation tournament in Mumbai - in preparation for next year's home FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. That this is new coach Thomas Dennerby's debut tournament with the Indian side explains the spotlight on this tournament in particular. India lost its tie against Sweden 0-3, but came back with a thrilling 1-0 win over Thailand in its final round-robin clash in the series. The Blue Tigresses will now meet Sweden again in the final of the friendly tournament.



