MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerala Blasters announces Adrian Luna contract extention, to stay till 2027

The Uruguayan midfielder is the most capped foreign player in the club’s history with 53 appearances in the ISL, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists.

Published : May 18, 2024 17:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Adrian Luna joined Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League.
Adrian Luna joined Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Adrian Luna joined Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Kerala Blasters FC talisman and captain Adrian Luna has signed a contract to stay with the Indian Super League (ISL) side till 2027, the club confirmed on Saturday.

After joining the side in the 2021-22 season, the Uruguayan midfielder became the most capped foreign player in the club’s history with 53 appearances in the ISL, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists.

“The decision to extend Luna’s contract reflects the club’s commitment to building a strong and stable team foundation. With Luna’s contract extension, the club is confident he will play a significant role in helping Kerala Blasters FC further its ambitions in the league,” the club said in a statement.

Luna only featured in 10 games for the Blasters last season after being sidelined due to injury, netting three goals and assisting four.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Indian Super League /

ISL /

Adrian Luna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Rain threat ahead of toss in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers, Super Kings eye playoffs spot in do-or-die match; Latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters announces Adrian Luna contract extention, to stay till 2027
    Team Sportstar
  3. La-Liga: Sevilla confirms coach Quique to leave, offers Navas lifetime deal
    AFP
  4. SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: ’We have nothing to lose now, we will be more fearless,’ says Punjab stand-in captain Jitesh ahead of Sunrisers clash
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Has a team ever won the league title starting the final day in 2nd place?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters announces Adrian Luna contract extention, to stay till 2027
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football: East Bengal, Punjab lock horns for National Youth Championship title in RFDL 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri at ‘peace’ over his India retirement call
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Sunil Chhetri retires: Former India captain Shanmugam Venkatesh recalls Chhetri’s debut, lauds dedication
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Sunil Chhetri stood out for his hard work and professionalism: Former Indian football captain Bhutia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Rain threat ahead of toss in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers, Super Kings eye playoffs spot in do-or-die match; Latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters announces Adrian Luna contract extention, to stay till 2027
    Team Sportstar
  3. La-Liga: Sevilla confirms coach Quique to leave, offers Navas lifetime deal
    AFP
  4. SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: ’We have nothing to lose now, we will be more fearless,’ says Punjab stand-in captain Jitesh ahead of Sunrisers clash
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Has a team ever won the league title starting the final day in 2nd place?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment