Kerala Blasters announces Adrian Luna contract extention, to stay till 2027

Kerala Blasters FC talisman and captain Adrian Luna has signed a contract to stay with the Indian Super League (ISL) side till 2027, the club confirmed on Saturday.

After joining the side in the 2021-22 season, the Uruguayan midfielder became the most capped foreign player in the club’s history with 53 appearances in the ISL, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists.

“The decision to extend Luna’s contract reflects the club’s commitment to building a strong and stable team foundation. With Luna’s contract extension, the club is confident he will play a significant role in helping Kerala Blasters FC further its ambitions in the league,” the club said in a statement.

Luna only featured in 10 games for the Blasters last season after being sidelined due to injury, netting three goals and assisting four.