MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF to investigate fixing allegations after videos of suspicious match from Delhi’s top division went viral

Suspicions of betting and match-fixing came to light in a Delhi league match on Monday when Ahbab FC, which was winning 4-0, conceded two dubious-looking own goals.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 19:52 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF
File Photo: Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

After betting and match-fixing allegations emerged in the Delhi Premier League, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday launched an investigation across various cities of the country to get to the root of this menace with the help of government agencies.

Suspicions of betting and match-fixing came to light in a Delhi league match on Monday when Ahbab FC, which was winning 4-0, conceded two dubious-looking own goals late in the match against Rangers FC. Ahbab FC won the match 4-2.

The video footage of the two own goals went viral, leading to the AIFF summoning Football Delhi chief Anuj Gupta on Tuesday to seek details of the suspicious match and serving him notice.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said he would approach Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to undertake investigation and get to the root of the betting syndicate.

“Our investigation will not be limited to Delhi. We have reasons to believe through evidences, such practice in other cities too, and will form a wider network for our investigations,” Chaubey said in a release from the AIFF.

ALSO READ | I-League: Late fightback sees Gokulam Kerala extend winning streak to five games

On the specific allegations relating to the Delhi match, the national federation said, “The AIFF today served an email notice to Delhi Soccer Association demanding clarification on the incident involving 19 February 2024 match under Delhi Premier League.

“AIFF officials led by its President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey held an emergency meeting today, in which DSA President Anuj Gupta was summoned to seek details of the incident and host association’s stand on the issue.” Chaubey said the AIFF would not limit its investigation to just one match. “Several incremental evidences have been found which cast serious doubts on the entire league,” he said.

“I will be meeting Joint Commissioner of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau to help us investigate it thoroughly and to get to the root of this syndicate. DSA has been advised to file FIR immediately.” Gupta said the emergency executive of Football Delhi has suspended Ahbab FC with immediate effect until further notice, while a show cause notice will also be served to Delhi Premier League Sub Committee Chairman Rizwan Ul Haq.

He said Football Delhi will also file a complaint to Delhi Police to investigate any “match fixing” in Delhi Premier League.

“...numerous allegations of unsporting behaviour have been placed on our association for the recently concluded Delhi Premier League 2023/24,” Gupta said in a statement.

“As the governing body of football in the national capital, we must take a firm stance against the allegations... strict measures against any such incidents are vital for the development of football in Delhi.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Delhi Premier Football League /

Delhi /

AIFF /

Kalyan Chaubey /

match-fixing /

Corruption

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF to investigate fixing allegations after videos of suspicious match from Delhi’s top division went viral
    PTI
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans face off in their final league stage match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
    Reuters
  4. Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
    AP
  5. Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AIFF to investigate fixing allegations after videos of suspicious match from Delhi’s top division went viral
    PTI
  2. I-League: Late fightback sees Gokulam Kerala extend winning streak to five games
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City beats Bengaluru FC 2-0 to continue winning form
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch East Bengal edges out Hyderabad FC thanks to Cleiton Silva’s strike
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giants thrashes NorthEast United FC 4-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF to investigate fixing allegations after videos of suspicious match from Delhi’s top division went viral
    PTI
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans face off in their final league stage match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
    Reuters
  4. Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
    AP
  5. Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment