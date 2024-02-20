AIFF to investigate fixing allegations after videos of suspicious match from Delhi’s top division went viral

After betting and match-fixing allegations emerged in the Delhi Premier League, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday launched an investigation across various cities of the country to get to the root of this menace with the help of government agencies.

Suspicions of betting and match-fixing came to light in a Delhi league match on Monday when Ahbab FC, which was winning 4-0, conceded two dubious-looking own goals late in the match against Rangers FC. Ahbab FC won the match 4-2.

The video footage of the two own goals went viral, leading to the AIFF summoning Football Delhi chief Anuj Gupta on Tuesday to seek details of the suspicious match and serving him notice.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said he would approach Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to undertake investigation and get to the root of the betting syndicate.

“Our investigation will not be limited to Delhi. We have reasons to believe through evidences, such practice in other cities too, and will form a wider network for our investigations,” Chaubey said in a release from the AIFF.

ALSO READ | I-League: Late fightback sees Gokulam Kerala extend winning streak to five games

On the specific allegations relating to the Delhi match, the national federation said, “The AIFF today served an email notice to Delhi Soccer Association demanding clarification on the incident involving 19 February 2024 match under Delhi Premier League.

“AIFF officials led by its President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey held an emergency meeting today, in which DSA President Anuj Gupta was summoned to seek details of the incident and host association’s stand on the issue.” Chaubey said the AIFF would not limit its investigation to just one match. “Several incremental evidences have been found which cast serious doubts on the entire league,” he said.

“I will be meeting Joint Commissioner of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau to help us investigate it thoroughly and to get to the root of this syndicate. DSA has been advised to file FIR immediately.” Gupta said the emergency executive of Football Delhi has suspended Ahbab FC with immediate effect until further notice, while a show cause notice will also be served to Delhi Premier League Sub Committee Chairman Rizwan Ul Haq.

He said Football Delhi will also file a complaint to Delhi Police to investigate any “match fixing” in Delhi Premier League.

“...numerous allegations of unsporting behaviour have been placed on our association for the recently concluded Delhi Premier League 2023/24,” Gupta said in a statement.

“As the governing body of football in the national capital, we must take a firm stance against the allegations... strict measures against any such incidents are vital for the development of football in Delhi.”