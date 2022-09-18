Bengaluru FC clinches narrow win against Mumbai City FC to lift maiden Durand Cup title

A goal each from young N. Sivasakthi and seasoned Alan Costa in the first and second half respectively set up the victory for Bengaluru FC, which beat its Indian Super League (ISL) rival Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the final of the 131st Durand Cup to claim its maiden crown in the historic competition.

The only goal for Mumbai City was scored by Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia). Bengaluru FC appeared to be prepared well for the big occasion and quickly got into the action after weathering some initial challenges from the opponent.

Bengaluru quickly established the lead in the 10th minute when Sivasakthi showed the knack for scoring as he took the towering Senegalese defender of Mumbai City, Murtada Fall, in his stride and lobbed the ball over the opposition goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa for a spectacular finishing.

AS IT HAPPENED: Highlights Mumbai City FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC Durand Cup final 2022: BFC edges narrow win to lift maiden Durand Cup title

Mumbai City tried to regroup after conceding the goal and made a couple of unsuccessful attempts before finding the equaliser at the half-hour mark. The goal happened as the Mumbai City Scottish striker Greg Stewart fired a rasping left-footer that was blocked by the Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The rebound reached the feet of Apuia lurking close by, and the young midfielder made no mistake in tapping it home.

Bengaluru soaked in the early pressure from Mumbai City and reestablished the lead just after the hour mark. This came from a nice corner that captain Sunil Chhetri set up for the tall Alan Costa to nod home.

Mumbai City had a good chance to equalize in the 76th minute off substitute Alberto Noguera, but the Spanish midfielder saw his thumping shot from the edge of the penalty box coming off the upright.

Bengaluru had a chance to increase its lead in the 87th minute but Lachenpa made a valiant save to deny Chhetri the opportunity to find a goal.