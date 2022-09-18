Highlights Mumbai City FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC Durand Cup final 2022: BFC edges narrow win to lift maiden Durand Cup title

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the fixture between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

That is all for today. Thanks for tuning in. Goodnight and take care.

Match report: Bengaluru FC clinches narrow win against Mumbai City FC to lift maiden Durand Cup title

HIGHLIGHTS

FULL TIME!! BENGALURU FC WINS!! It is all over at the Salt Lake Stadium and Bengaluru FC has held on to win its first-ever Durand Cup title.

90+7’

Greg Stewart’s freekick does not hit the target and it looks all over for Mumbai City FC.

90+6’

Bruno Ramires concedes a freekick and it is the last chance for Mumbai to make something from the match.

90+5’

Chhangte tries to get a touch near the BFC box but Parag clears. Anywhere will do now.

90+5’

Booking: Bengaluru FC’s Bruno Ramires is shown a yellow card.

90+4’

Close: Stewart finds himself in some space and shoots towards the goal. It misses the target by inches. Time running out for Mumbai City FC.

90+3’

Vikram Partap with a sliding challenge on Jhingan and the experienced defender seems to be in some pain. However, it nothing serious and Jhingan is okay to continue.

90+2’

Jahouh tries to find Bipin Singh with a lobbed ball inside the box but Gurpreet comes out and gathers the ball easily.

90’

Six-added minutes at the end of the second half. It is not over yet.

89’

Bengaluru FC sub: Namgyal Bhutia replaces Sivasakthi. What a tournament the youngster has had.

Mumbai City sub: Vikram Partap Sigh replaces Mandar Rao.

87’

Massive save: Chhetri is played a wonderful pass by Sivasakthi. The skipper keeps his calm inside the MCFC box, makes room for himself and shoots but Phurba puts in a great save to deny the veteran.

86’

Jahouh with another chance to make something from a freekick but he again hits the wall.

84’

As the match enters its last 10 minutes, we can see Bengaluru FC getting slowly reserved with its approach. It is not complete parking the bus but no the players have slightly pushed back.

82’

Gurkirat makes a good run behind the defenders after getting as well-measured through-ball but the assistant referee raises his flag for offside. The youngster slightly mistimed his run there.

79’

Bengaluru FC subs: Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh and Hira Mondal come on for Jayesh, Prabir and Roshan

77’

Another disappointing freekick by Jahouh as he hits the wall. Mumbai City FC running out of time.

76’

Off the post-Noguera with a thumping shot from the edge of the penalty box and the ball hits the post and comes back into play. Stewart is fouled in the process and it a Mumbai freekick.

74’

Mumbai City FC sub: Gurkirat Singh comes on for Apuia.

74’

Stewart takes the freekick but it is a disappointing one as it hits the wall.

72’

Jhingan goes for the ball but the follow-through catches Greg Stewart and the Scotsman goes down. It is a Mumbai City FC freekick in a dangerous area.

69’

Close: Chhetri looks up and tries to curl the ball inside the net with his left foot. He catches the shot really well but misses the target by inches.

65’

Mumbai City FC subs: Mehtab Singh and Alberto Noguera replace Vinit Rai and Mourtada Fall.

63’

Bengaluru FC sub: Parag Shrivas repalces the injured Costa

63’

Chhangte tries to bend the ball inside the goal from quite a distance but fails to hit the target.

63’

What has happened here? Minutes after giving his team the lead, Alan Costa seems to have injured himself and is carried off the pitch. Bad news for Bengaluru and its fans.

61’ GOOOOAAALLL!! BENGALURU TAKES THE LEAD!! IT IS ALAN COSTA!! Chhetri with a pin-point corner and Alan Costa rises above everyone else to get his head to the ball and guide it past Phurba for a goal.

60’

Save: Jayesh Rane finds Chhetri with a wonderful ball inside the Mumbai box. Chhetri shoots but Phurba with a wonderful save to prevent the BFC skipper.

58’

Chhangte tries to get the better of Roshan by using his quick feet but Roshan uses good upper-body strength to shield the ball. Determined defending by the Bengaluru player.

56’

Booking: Sandesh Jhingan of Bengaluru is shown yellow for his crunching challenge on Greg Stewart.

53’

Chhangte lays the ball off for Jahouh and the latter tries to find the top corner with a first-time shot. However, the ball was never going in and kept swinging away from goal.

51’

Poor football by Mumbai as it gave away the ball cheaply. Roy Krishna capitalizes and shoots from distance. Krishan connected well with the shot but an equally good block by Griffiths to prevent any further danger for the moment.

50’

Jahouh with a wonderful long ball inside the BFC box. Bengaluru’s defence was unclear for a moment regarding what to do and Chhangte had pounced on the ball. The Durand Cup top-scorer shoots but ends up missing the target. Big chance for Mumbai.

47’

Mumbai City FC with a freekick early on in the second half. He plays it short to Greg Stewart who could not materialize the chance to anything.

45’

We are back for the second half at the Salt Lake Stadium. The teams are level with a 1-1 scoreline courtesy of first-half goals by Bengaluru FC’s Sivasakthi and Mumbai City FC’s Apuia.

HALF-TIME!

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC: Goals by Sivasakthi and Apuia keeps the score level at the break.

45’

Two added minutes at the end of the first half!!

45’

Chhetri’s freekick cannot clear the wall. Jayesh shoots on the rebound but skies his effort.

45’

Chhetri standing over the freekick. It is very much in his range. Surely a shot from the BFC skipper.

43’

Booking: Mourtada Fall sees yellow for his foul on Roy Krishna. Quite unnecessary that one.

42’

Chance: Greg Stewart threads a good pass to Vinit. Vinit makes a good run inside the box and shoots at Gurpreet’s near-post. The effort is not on target.

41’

Shot: Jayesh Rane turns and shoots at goal- but the shot is weak and it is an easy gather for Phurba.

38’

Close: Roshan’s corner is punched away by Phurba. The ball falls to Krishna who takes a volleyed shot at goal. The effort was on target but cleared on the goalline. Mumbai City off the hook for now.

37’

Jahouh slides in and brings down Sivasakthi at the edge of the box. It looked like a foul at first glance but the referee thinking otherwise.

36’

Chhetri, from a BFC freekick, aims for the top-corner of Phurba’s far-post. The Mumbai keeper however, was alert as he palms the ball away from danger.

34’

Roshan with a chance to deliver a good ball inside the box from a BFC freekick but fails to do as the cross cannot clear the first line of defence.

30’ GOOOAAALLL!! MUMBAI CITY FC EQUALIZES!! IT IS APUIA!! Greg Stewart with a curling shot with his lethal left foot- the shot is low and Gurpreet cannot hold on to it. The shot takes a rebound and Apuia is there to stroke the ball inside the net with a fairly easy finish.

26’

Roshan tries to slip a pass to Krishna at the edge of Mumbai’s penalty-area. But it is intercepted by the Mumbai defence.

24’

Shot: Stewart backheels the ball to Jahouh who shoots from an ambitious distance. The effort is not on target as the ball sails over Gurpreet.

21’

A good spell of pressure from Mumbai City FC but the Bengaluru defence has been well-organised and disciplined till now.

Did you know?

This goal is the earliest Mumbai City FC has conceded in this edition of the Durand Cup.

18’

Chhangte with a half-hearted effort from the edge of the penalty box, The shot is weak and not on target. Gurpreet saw the ball all the way.

17’

Bipin floats a ball inside the BFC box but it is an easy clearance for Roshan who heads it away.

14’

Prabir looking to create something from the right but Griffiths steps in to snatch the ball from the full-back.

12’

Where does Mumbai City FC go from here? It will be a huge gamble if Bengaluru FC sits back and tries to protect the slender one-goal lead.

10’ GOOOAAALLL!! SIVASAKTHI SCORES FOR BENGALURU FC!!! Great determination by the youngster there. He was under pressure from Fall but he uses his strength to get to the ball and lob it over Phurba who was way off his line. Fall, with his experience, should have done better there.

9’

Roshan Singh makes a darting run on the left flank. He gets past his marker but his touch is overcooked and the ball goes out of play for a Mumbai goalkick.

8’

Jahouh swings a good cross inside the BFC box from a freekick. Fall was the intended target again but the MCFC skipper cannot get a good connection again as he was under pressure.

5’

Mumbai City FC with most of the attacking in the early minutes of the first half. Bengaluru allowing Mumbai to play the passes in its own half.

5’

Jhingan brings down Stewart but the referee waves play on. The Scotsman not happy with the decision.

3’

First involvement for Apuia- he brings down Roshan on the right touchline.

2’

Greg Stewart floats a ball inside the box towards Mourtada Fall. Fall rises to get his head to it but cannot make a proper connection.

1’

Greg Stewart on the go immediately- he makes a run towards Bengaluru’s goal but is stopped in his tracks.

1’ KICK-OFF!

We are underway at the Salt Lake Stadium for the Durand Cup 2022 final between Mumbau City FC and Bengaluru FC

The Salt Lake Stadium is ready to host the 131st Durand Cup final. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Head-to-head record between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other 10 times across all competitions. In those 10, Mumbai City has won five times while Bengaluru FC has won on four occasions. One match has ended in a draw. When it comes to goal tally, Bengaluru is slightly ahead with 17 goals compared to Mumbai’s 16.

Team news

⦿ In-form youngster, Siva Sakthi starts for Bengaluru FC.

In-form youngster, Siva Sakthi starts for Bengaluru FC. ⦿ Apuia Ralte, who was in Belgium for a training stint with Mumbai City’s sister club, Lommel SK, is back and starts the final for the Islanders.

Starting Lineups out for the final!! Mumbai City FC: Phurba (GK), Stalin, Mandar, Griffiths, Fall (C), Vinit, Apuia Ralte, Jahouh, Chhangte, Stewart, Bipin. Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet(GK); Sandesh, Jovanovic, Costa, Roshan, Prabir, Bruno, Jayesh, Chhetri (C), Krishna, Sivasakthi.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Amey Ranawade, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall (C), Sanjeev Stalin; Vinit Rai, Ahmed Jahouh; Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh. Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Prabir Das, Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Roshan Singh; Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar; Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Match Preview

Two prominent Indian Super League (ISL) outfits Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC and will be battling it out for the first crown of the new football calendar when they meet in the final of the 131st Durand Cup under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

The final will see the culmination of more than a months’ engagements that saw a record 20 teams contesting in the initial round before the knock-outs pruned out the competition to have the two of the most consistent outfits reaching the title clash.

Mumbai city FC, the winner of both the ISL title and the League Winners Shield in the 2020-21 season, has gradually warmed up to its current form which saw it overcoming the local favourite, Mohammedan Sporting SC in the semifinals.

The team has been good both in defence and attack where the combination of Scotsman Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte fetched it a few good wins.

Chhangte currently is the highest scorer of the tournament with seven goals to his credit.

“We are here to win the Durand Cup and start the ISL season with more confidence and I am happy with my team till now. I am expecting an exciting match as Bengaluru is a strong team with good players in its ranks. My message to the team in the final will be to enjoy the game,” said the Mumbai City FC gaffer Des Buckingham.

Bengaluru FC, which outplayed the reigning ISL champion Hyderabad FC in the semifinals, is also high on confidence with its attacking pair of Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna showing good form in the attacking third.

“I think we have to play as a team tomorrow. Mumbai has some very good players like Greg Stewart and others. So, we know what they can do. We don’t have any injuries and our target will be to win the trophy without any injuries,” said Simon Grayson, the English coach in charge of Bengaluru FC, which won the ISL title in the 2018-19 season.