ISL 2023-24: Parray scores late winner against Chennaiyin as Hyderabad wins first match of the season

Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin is now 11th on the points table with 18 points from the same number of outings. Hyderabad remains at the bottom with eight points from 19 outings.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 23:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Sajad Hussain Parray of Hyderabad FC celebrates after scoring against Chennaiyin FC.
Sajad Hussain Parray of Hyderabad FC celebrates after scoring against Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Sajad Hussain Parray of Hyderabad FC celebrates after scoring against Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

A spirited Hyderabad FC spoiled Chennaiyin FC’s plans of putting itself in a better position in the playoff race with a 1-0 victory, its first in this edition of the Indian Super League, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Sajad Parray found the net for the visitor in the 90th minute. CFC defenders were slow to deal with Lalchhanhima Sailo’s freekick into the box, and Parray was quick to pounce on the chance.

Owen Coyle’s side is now 11th on the points table with 18 points from the same number of outings. Thangboi Singto’s team, which did not have any foreigners in its match-day squad, remains at the bottom with eight points from 19 outings.

ALSO READ: Kolkata derby: East Bengal faces Mohun Bagan SG in bid for first-ever play-off spot in ISL 2023-24

The first half saw the host create many chances but failed to find the finishing touch to bulge the net. 

The first opportunity came courtesy of Rafael Crivellaro’s through ball to Ninthoinganba Meetei, who could only find the side netting. 

Farukh Choudhary rattled the post in the 24th minute after receiving a short pass from Vincy Barretto. 

The host also had a penalty shout after Jeremy Zohminghlua tackled Vincy inside the box.  

HFC had its fair share of chances on either side of the half-time break. 

ALSO READ: Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Services beats Goa to lift title for seventh time in competition’s history

Abdul Rabeeh’s header from the box beat Debjit Majumder, hit the woodwork, and fell right on the goal line. Joseph Sunny, too, hit the far post after chancing upon a ball in front of the goal. 

Hyderabad was down to 10 men after the referee showed M. Rafi a second yellow card in the dying minutes of the match, but it was too late for CFC to capitalise.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 0 lost to Hyderabad FC 1 (Parray 90).

