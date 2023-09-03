Chennaiyin FC signs India U-17 star Thanglalsoun Gangte

Chennaiyin FC has roped in U-17 Manipuri striker Thanglalsoun Gangte on a multi-year deal ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season.
The 17-year-old sensation became the 10th Indian signing to join Marina Machans this season with his performances for India U-17 side.
Gangte played a vital role in India’s fourth SAFF U-17 Championship title last year with four goals—joint highest, and also made heads turn by scoring a crucial last-minute equaliser against one of the world’s top clubs, Real Madrid, during India’s preparatory match for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year.
“Firstly I thank God and Chennaiyin FC for believing in me. If God is willing I’m looking forward to create more history together here as a family. I am not only representing the club but my family and my people who are suffering back home,” elated Gangte said on joining the two-time ISL champions.
After a quarterfinal finish in the recent Durand Cup, Chennaiyin is currently preparing for the upcoming Hero ISL season under head coach Owen Coyle.
