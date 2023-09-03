MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC signs India U-17 star Thanglalsoun Gangte

Chennaiyin FC has roped in U-17 Manipuri striker Thanglalsoun Gangte on a multi-year deal ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 14:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Thanglalsoun Gangte in action.
Thanglalsoun Gangte in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Thanglalsoun Gangte in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC has roped in U-17 Manipuri striker Thanglalsoun Gangte on a multi-year deal ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season.

The 17-year-old sensation became the 10th Indian signing to join Marina Machans this season with his performances for India U-17 side.

READ | East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup final 2023: Top three battles to look out for

Gangte played a vital role in India’s fourth SAFF U-17 Championship title last year with four goals—joint highest, and also made heads turn by scoring a crucial last-minute equaliser against one of the world’s top clubs, Real Madrid, during India’s preparatory match for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year.

“Firstly I thank God and Chennaiyin FC for believing in me. If God is willing I’m looking forward to create more history together here as a family. I am not only representing the club but my family and my people who are suffering back home,” elated Gangte said on joining the two-time ISL champions.

After a quarterfinal finish in the recent Durand Cup, Chennaiyin is currently preparing for the upcoming Hero ISL season under head coach Owen Coyle.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

India U-17 /

Thanglalsoun Gangte

