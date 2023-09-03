East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup final 2023: Top three battles to look out for

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal face off in the 2023 Durand Cup final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, September 3.

The blockbuster match will be the second Kolkata derby of the season after the two sides clashed in the group stages on the tournament on 12 August.

Let’s have a look at the top three battles to look forward too in the Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Jason Cummings vs Chungnunga

Australian Jason Cummings was one of the high-profile signings of the summer transfer window due to his wealth of experience playing in Australia and in international tournaments.

Cummings is the joint-top scorer for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2023 edition of the Durand Cup, tied on two goals with Manvir Singh.

FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jason Cummings with his teammates celebrate after scoring a goal against Machhindra FC. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chungnunga has been one of the brightest young talents in defence in Indian football. His battle with the Socceroo striker will be one to watch out for.

Nandhakumar Sekar vs Asish Rai

Nandha has been one of the clutch players for East Bengal in the 2023 edition of the Durand Cup. He scored the winning goal when the two finalists met during the group stage of the tournament.

He was also the star in the semifinal against NorthEast United, scoring the equalising goal in stoppage time before dispatching the winning penalty in the shootout.

East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup football match between Mohun Began Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asish on the other hand has been one of the best young players for Mohun Bagan, earning himself a call-up to the Indian national team on the back of his performances.

Hugo Boumous vs Saul Crespo

Another important battle will be in the centre of the field as two foreigner midfielders Hugo Boumous and Saul Crespo will be locked in battle to dominate the midfield.

Boumous has been partnered by new signing Anirudh Thapa who seems to playing a slightly deeper role in midfield during the course of the competition.

Crespo has been a constant in the East Bengal midfield with Pardo and Borja Herrera trading positions. Crespo’s marshalling of the midfield is also crucial to unleash Naorem Mahesh, who has been the primary chance creator for the Red and Gold Brigade.