East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation updates

Match Preview

Emami East Bengal will seek to build on the long-lost momentum as it takes on its traditional rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the latest edition of Indian football’s showpiece contest – the Kolkata derby – in the final of the 132nd Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

The title clash could not have seen a better line-up, with another episode of the more-than-a-century-old clash between two of the oldest clubs of the continent.

East Bengal has the edge this season having prevailed over its avowed foe by a solitary goal in the group league stage of the tournament.

The first derby win of the season, which ended an eight-game losing streak for East Bengal on August 12, will be providing the necessary confidence to the side as it aims to lift the Durand Cup for the record 17th occasion.

The last moment of glory for the red-and-gold brigade happened 19 years ago in 2004 when it triumphed in a similar derby, beating Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Mohun Bagan, which also has 16 titles under its belt, lifted the crown last in the year 2000. It would be eager to get its name etched on the trophy too, looking to end more than two decades of title drought.