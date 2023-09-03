East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation updates

Key Updates
- Full Time! Mohun Bagan wins Durand Cup 2023!
- 90+3’ Dimas Delgado sent off
- 71’ Goal! Petratos scores! EBFC 0-1 MBSG
- 62’ Mohun Bagan down to 10 men! Anirudh Thapa sent off.
- 56’ Cuadrat into the book!
- Second half begins!
- Half-Time! East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan Super Giant
- 45+5’ Mohun Bagan almost scores!
- Scuffle in the midfield!
- 44’ Chance for East Bengal!
- 35’ Forced substitution for East Bengal!
- Kick Off!
- East Bengal Starting XI
- Mohun Bagan starting line-up!
- September 03, 2023 18:22Post match presentation ceremony
Golden Boot Nominees: Noah Sadaoui, David Lalhlansanga, Jorge Pereyra Diaz
Golden Ball Nominees: Seriton Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Nandhakumar Sekar
- September 03, 2023 18:12Match report
- September 03, 2023 18:10Did you know?
Mohun Bagan had lost the previous Durand Cup final against East Bengal in 2004. That time, too, the winning team was reduced to 10 men with a red card in the second half.
- September 03, 2023 18:04Full Time! Mohun Bagan wins Durand Cup 2023!
The referee blows the full time whistle and the Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans shouts their lungs out as Mariners become the most successful team in the history of the tournament.
- September 03, 2023 18:0390+9’
Mahesh takes the free-kick, aiming for Nishu Kumar but MBSG has men marked very well try and run out the game.
- September 03, 2023 18:0290+8’
Vanspaul tries to cut into the right but is fouled by Manvir for an East Bengal free-kick. Final chance for the red-and-gold brigade?
- September 03, 2023 18:0190+7’
Cleiton Silva, Eat Bengal’s player of the year last season, tries a shot from distance, which flies off-target. And another chance goes begging for thr red-and-gold brigade.
- September 03, 2023 18:0090+6’
East Bengal is tryong very hard to keep its composure, with slow build-up. But every cross in the final third is met with a clearance by an astute MBSG defence.
- September 03, 2023 17:5790+3’ Dimas Delgado sent off
East Bengal’s assistant coach Dimas Delgado gets into a war of words with Juan Ferrando, the MBSG head coach, and the scuffle sees him get a red card.
- September 03, 2023 17:5690+1’
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s captain, Subhasish Bose, goes to the ground, holding his chest. Their medical team attends to him as East Bengal looks to resume action in the last bits of the match.
- September 03, 2023 17:5590’
Nandha marches up the pitch, tries a square pass to Vanspaul, who passes to Mahesh, whose dink is just too long to create danger for MBSG.
- September 03, 2023 17:5388’
Mohun Bagan is eing pressed very high by East Bengal but Juan Ferrando’s men are failing to give in. They have found the breakthrough from their star striker Petratos and they are not ready to give that away.
- September 03, 2023 17:5186’
Vanspaul tries a shot on target from outside the boxbut Anwar Ali is there to make the timely block to deny a certain equaliser to East Bengal.
- September 03, 2023 17:4985’
East Bengal tries to attack on the counter, with Vanspaul whipping in a cross. But Mohun Bagan clears it, with Cummings darting along the right flank. His shot is blocked for MBSG corner. The corner kick was hit off target by Yeste.
- September 03, 2023 17:4783’
Mandar takes ball off a pass from Gill and tries a lofted shot from the left flank, but the ball flies over the net without testing the goalkeeper at all.
- September 03, 2023 17:4682’
Mohun Bagan catches the East Bengal defence napping again, with Colaco crossing for Cummings in the middle but Khabra makes a timely clearance to deny a certain chance to Mohun Bagan to double its lead.
- September 03, 2023 17:4580’
The clock is ticking for East Bengal - a chance to get level, a chance to beat the arch-rival, which leads 1-0 at the moment, thanks to the strike by Petratos.
- September 03, 2023 17:4378’ Triple change for East Bengal!
In: Nishu Kumar, Suhair VP and Edwin Vanspaul
- September 03, 2023 17:4277’ Second cooling break!
The teams assemble around their coaches immediately for the second break for the final push, the final quarter left in the final.
- September 03, 2023 17:4076’
East Bengal tries another set-piece routine, with Crespo starting the routine and then crossing it for Siverio, who heads it aiming for the far post of Kaith, but the MBSG goalie gets to it easily.
- September 03, 2023 17:3974’
East Benal is looking desperate for an equaliser. Nandha tries the first through bal, which is cleared by MBSG. But the clearance falls for ahesh, who tries a cross for Nandha, who heads it right into the gloves of Kaith.
- September 03, 2023 17:35GOAL71’ Goal! Petratos scores! EBFC 0-1 MBSG
Mohun Bagan attacks on the counter with Petratos carrying the ball into the EBFC half and then into the final third. He cuts to his left and tries a shot with his left foot from outside the box, which kisses the net.
- September 03, 2023 17:3570’ What a save by Kaith!
East Bengal attacks on the counter and the Cleiton comes very close to score after Nandha makes a run and passes to Cleiton, who shoots from distance, forcing a good save by Kaith.
- September 03, 2023 17:3369’ Triple change for Mohun Bagan
In: Jason Cummings, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco , Out: Armando Sadiku, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan
- September 03, 2023 17:3167’
Rakip tries to make a run up the pitch and Ashique fould him in a casual challenge. The referee gives a free-kick but Rakip is requesting his medical team to help him out with a cramp.
- September 03, 2023 17:3065’
Nandha makes a quick run, passes to Mahesh on his left, who tries a shot on goal from distance. But Kaith, the golden glove winner in the ISL last season, is unbothered as he catches it comfortably.
- September 03, 2023 17:26RED CARD62’ Mohun Bagan down to 10 men! Anirudh Thapa sent off.
Anirudh Thapa and Siverio try to get to the bal and Thapa’s high boot hits the Spaniard on his head. The forward goes down wreathing in pain. The referee takes a look and gived Thapa his second yellow and he’s off.
- September 03, 2023 17:2660’ Chance for Mohun Bagan!
Mohun Bagan starts an attack from scratch, with Boumous and Petratos involved in the initial build-up. Petratos passes to Manvir, who whips in a low cross for Boumous. However, Boumous’ touch sees the ball go just off-target.
- September 03, 2023 17:2459’ Mohun Bagan makes its first change
In: Manvir Singh, Out: Asish Rai
- September 03, 2023 17:2257’ Change in personnel for East Bengal!
In: Cleiton Silva, Out: Borja Herrera
- September 03, 2023 17:22YELLOW CARD56’ Cuadrat into the book!
Sadiku and Borja are involved in a tackle and the referee gives a foul against East Bengal. And Cuadrat loses his cool and shouts in protest. He gets into the book.
- September 03, 2023 17:2055’
Similar run of play on the other side. Mohun Bagan’s Petratos tries a cross on his left for Sadiku but the forward fails to get his boots around the ball.
- September 03, 2023 17:1954’
Mahesh Singh gets the ball along the left flank and tries a cross for Siverio, whi is waiting in the box. However, he overshoots it as Kaith gets to it first, who puches it away.
- September 03, 2023 17:1752’
Harmanjot Khabra looks to have been fouled i the Mohun Bagan box as the Mariners go in attack. Sadiku takes the ball into the final third and shoots off-target. Cuadrat looks furious with the refereeing.
- September 03, 2023 17:1651’
Nandha plays the ball in for Saul Crespo, who tries a cross on his left, but the ball flies over the net to see another chance end in nothing.
- September 03, 2023 17:1449’
East Bengal has put its foot on the gas right away with counter attacks and this time, Rakip makes another run along the right flank, but his cross is headed away by the MBSG defence.
- September 03, 2023 17:1247’ Early chance for East Bengal!
Anwar Ali gets the back pass to Kaith but Siverio follows the ball to almost exploit the opening. Kaith, however, arrives just in time to clear the ball away. Meanwhile Rakip has crosses from the right, which was caught easily by Kaith.
- September 03, 2023 17:09Second half begins!
The next 45 minutes begin in this summit clash as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal fight for the Durand Cup title. Both sides have 16 titles each and a win here would make either side the most successful one in the tournament.
- September 03, 2023 17:04What happens if East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ends level after regulation time?
- September 03, 2023 16:52HALFTIMEHalf-Time! East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Despite coming close on multiple occasions, neither side could breach the final line of defence as the match remains locked at 0-0 at the half-way mark.
- September 03, 2023 16:5245+5’ Mohun Bagan almost scores!
Sahal gets the ball at the edge of the box. Since he is surrounded, he gets it to Petratos in front of him with a straight pass and the Australian tries a shot on target. But the ball flies just over the goal out of reach of EBFC goalie Gill.
- September 03, 2023 16:51YELLOW CARDAnother yellow card!
The match continues to get heated up with Siverio fouled by Anirudh Thapa and this time, the referee reaches into his poket for a card right away.
- September 03, 2023 16:49Scuffle in the midfield!
Saul Crespo goes down trying to stop Armando Sadiku. The MBSG forward gets up and pushed Crespo on his face. The referee, after having a look and a talk with the match officials, books Crespo for the foul and Boumous and Borja for dissent.
- September 03, 2023 16:4744’ Chance for East Bengal!
East Bengal attacks on the counter with Rakip and Borja combining on the right flank. Rakip cuts back to Borja, who crosses for Siverio in the centre. Siverio is inches short to get on top of the ball as MBSG clears it, which falls for Nandha, who tries a shot on the volley.
The final shot flies off target.
- September 03, 2023 16:4542'
’Naorem Mahesh Singh is fouled on the right side of the midfield and Mandar takes the free-kick, trying a practice ground routine. It does not work out as the ball goes out for a MBSG goal kick.
- September 03, 2023 16:4341’
Khabra goes down after touch off his former KBFC teammate, Sahal Abdul Samad. The referee is not interested to give a foul despite thousands of EBFC fans appealing for the same.
- September 03, 2023 16:4139’
Asish Rai gets a through ball for Petratos along the right flank but the MBSG forward is met by Chungnunga, who wins the battle to keep the ball out of danger but gives the opponent a corner kick. Petratos takes it, which is cleared by Mandar.
- September 03, 2023 16:4037’
Three Indian internationals create a chance for Mohun Bagan. Thapa gets a long ball to Asish Rai, who tries a cut back for Sahal Abdul Samad. The former KBFC played fails to get a proper touch on the ball as another chance goes begging for the Mariners.
- September 03, 2023 16:3735’ Forced substitution for East Bengal!
José Antonio Pardo replaces Jordan Elsey as the East Bengal centre-back is forced out with an injury. It remains to be seen if this becomes an important talking point in the match eventually. Elsey had scored the first goal against Gokulam Kerala in the quarterfinals.
- September 03, 2023 16:3634’
Mohun Bagan looks to have read East Bengal’s attack very well with Asish Rai and Anwar Ali marking the two attacking midfielders, Saul Crespo and Borja Herrera, really well. The two try an overlap but Asish Rai stops Borja in his tracks.
- September 03, 2023 16:3532’
Mohun Bagan had started its Durand Cup campaign with a 5-0 win over Bangladesh Army. Here, it has not been given that much space for attack at all.
- September 03, 2023 16:3329’
Chance for East Bengal on the other end. Saul Crespo gets the ball up the pitch, passes it to Nandha, who tries to play a one-two with Javier Siverio to get it back and score. But Anwar Ali marks him expertly to make sure he does not get space to shoot.
- September 03, 2023 16:3228’
East Bengal is trying to drag Mohun Bagan out of its comfort zone. Rakip tries a back pass to Gill but Ashique runs back to almost intercept to score. That earns a huge cheer from the MBSG fans.
- September 03, 2023 16:2826’ Cooling break!
The score remains all level till the first cooling break. Sadiku had the best chance for Mohun Bagan while Mahesh had the best for East Bengal.
- September 03, 2023 16:2724’ Chance for East Bengal!
Khabra and Rakip get into an overlap to finally get it close to the edge of the field and teh latter crosses to the centre. Mohun Bagan’s clearance falls to Mahesh, who almost shoots. Just then, MBSG intercepts to clear it away.
- September 03, 2023 16:2523’
Free kick opportunity for East Bengal and three red and gold shirts take positions. Borja takes the free kick but scrambles the opportunity with a poor pass, getting the ball out of play with a throw-in.
- September 03, 2023 16:2321’
Ashique Kuriniya tries to get to the ball along the left flank but Rakip makes sure he gets to it first with a strong challenge. The Mariners’ fans appeal vehemently for a foul but the referee is not interested.
- September 03, 2023 16:2219’
Naorem Mahesh tries to cut into the box,following a cross from Borja Herrera but Anwar Ali runs into his national team mate to clear the ball for a throw-in. The throw-in is eventually cleared by Mohun Bagan.
- September 03, 2023 16:1917’
Borja Herrera passes to Mandar Desai on his left for East Bengal, but the latter’s cross is controlled easily by Vishal Kaith, the golden glove winner in the ISL last season.
- September 03, 2023 16:1815’
Mohun Bagan has looked the more aggressive side in the first quarter of the match. Though it has made good runs in the final third, the breakthrough has not come so far.
- September 03, 2023 16:1614’
Mohun Bagan goes for an attack with Sadiku getting the ball up the pitch and passing to Ashique on his left. Ashique threads in a low cross, which is finally cleared by Rakip.
- September 03, 2023 16:1512’
East Bengal gets a chance to strike from the set-piece but Mohun Bagan’s defence is right on spot to head the ball away. The ball goes back to Gill, the EBFC goalie, who kicks it back into action for the red and gold brigade.
- September 03, 2023 16:129’
East Bengal forward Siverio gets in a tussle with Subhasish Bose and the referee gives a foul in favour of Mohun Bagan. The Spaniard is furious but the referee does not give either player a card.
- September 03, 2023 16:107’
Ashique Kuruniyan tries to get the ball off Harmanjot Khabra but ends up fouling him. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan tries another attack with Boumous, Sahal and Sadiku combining in a triangle but East Bengal intercepts Sahal’s pass to put that development to bed.
- September 03, 2023 16:086’
Mohun Bagan gets a corner kick and the Mariners’ fans are delighted with a set-piece opportunity. Dimitri Petratos takes the corner kick, which is overhit as it goes out of play beyond the range of Ashique Kuruniyan.
- September 03, 2023 16:064’
East Bengal starts to build from the back, with small passes but it loses the ball in the midfield. EBFC eventually gets the ball back and Nandha tries to get the ball up and rolling. He beats his marker on the left flank but fails to find a man with his cross as the Mariners clear the ball away.
- September 03, 2023 16:042’
Mohun Bagan is maintaining possession early on in the match and tries an attack aling the right flank. A cross from Boumous for Sadiku is blocked in the end by Cuadrat’s men to avoid an early chance.
- September 03, 2023 16:02Kick Off!
The Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant begins. MBSG, in a 4-2-3-1 formation starts from left to right while East Bengal, also in the same shape, starts from the other side,
- September 03, 2023 15:59Minutes to Kick-Off!
The opening ceremony is done. So are the formalities. The players disperse to take their positions and we are closing in on the kick-off time.
The team captain, Harmajot Khabra and Subhasish Bose, shake hands and the referee picks the ball up to set it for kick-off.
- September 03, 2023 15:55Players out from the tunnel!
The players walk out of the tunnel as thousands of fans cheer the entry of the two Kolkata clubs. It cannot get bigger than this. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, two legacy clubs, two legendary clubs, shoulder-to-shoulder to fight for the crown of Durand Cup 2023.
- September 03, 2023 15:50Fans ready for the summit clash!
More and more fans are getting into the stadium as the Kolkata derby, the high-voltage East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan looks to be a houseful affair.
- September 03, 2023 15:41When did East Bengal and Mohun Bagan last play in the Durand Cup final?
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan last played in the Durand Cup final 19 years ago, on November 10, 2004 at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi. East Bengal beat its rival 2-1 in that match to win its 16th Durand Cup title.
- September 03, 2023 15:29East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan head-to-head record:
East Bengal leads the overall H2H record at the moment, winning 138 games to 127 for the Mariners.
- September 03, 2023 15:25Suspensions and injury update:
East Bengal will be without its midfielder Souvik Chakraborty, who is suspended after getting a second yellow card in the previous game, against NorthEast United.
For Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, centre-back Brendan Hamill is out with a minor injury.
- September 03, 2023 15:21East Bengal Starting XI
Prabhsukhan Gil (GK) – Harmanjot Khabra, Jordan Elsey, Lalchungnunga, Mandar Rao Desai – Borja Herrera, Mohamad Rakip – Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh – Javier Siverio
- September 03, 2023 15:11Mohun Bagan starting line-up!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK) – Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai – Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hudo Boumous, Ashique Kuriniyan – Dimitri Petratos, Armando Sadiku
- September 03, 2023 15:06Ticket controversy in the Kolkata derby!
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan fans have been at swords end for most part of football histpry. But they were seen uniting for a common cause before the Durand Cup final -- lack of organisation in sale of tickets.
- September 03, 2023 15:03The team buses have arrived!
- September 03, 2023 14:46East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan predicted XI
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gil (GK) – Harmanjot Khabra, Jordan Elsey, Lalchungnunga, Mandar Rao Desai – Borja Herrera, Mobashir Rahman – Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh – Javier Siverio
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK) – Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai – Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hudo Boumous, Ashique Kuriniyan – Dimitri Petratos, Armando Sadiku
- September 03, 2023 14:06Match Preview
Emami East Bengal will seek to build on the long-lost momentum as it takes on its traditional rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the latest edition of Indian football’s showpiece contest – the Kolkata derby – in the final of the 132nd Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.
The title clash could not have seen a better line-up, with another episode of the more-than-a-century-old clash between two of the oldest clubs of the continent.
East Bengal has the edge this season having prevailed over its avowed foe by a solitary goal in the group league stage of the tournament.
The first derby win of the season, which ended an eight-game losing streak for East Bengal on August 12, will be providing the necessary confidence to the side as it aims to lift the Durand Cup for the record 17th occasion.
The last moment of glory for the red-and-gold brigade happened 19 years ago in 2004 when it triumphed in a similar derby, beating Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.
Mohun Bagan, which also has 16 titles under its belt, lifted the crown last in the year 2000. It would be eager to get its name etched on the trophy too, looking to end more than two decades of title drought.
