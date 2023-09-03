MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan head-to-head record - Kolkata derby H2H, EB v MB clashes before Durand Cup 2023 final

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be facing each other in the Durand Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 07:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The historic rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan dates back over 100 years and 390 matches.
The historic rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan dates back over 100 years and 390 matches.
infoIcon

The historic rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan dates back over 100 years and 390 matches.

The historic rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan dates back to over 100 years with the first match played on August 8, 1921.

Since then, the two clubs have played 390 matches so far with both teams having a neck-to-neck record against each other. East Bengal has won 138; Mohun Bagan 127 matches.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record

Played - 390 | East Bengal - 138 | Mohun Bagan - 127 | Draw - 125

Durand Cup is not only India’s oldest football tournament but also of Asia’s. In the tournament, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have played against each other 21 times so far, where the former pips the latter by two wins.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H in Durand Cup

Played - 21 | East Bengal - 9 | Mohun Bagan - 7 | Draw - 5

How many times has Mohun Bagan beaten East Bengal in Durand Cup final?

The two teams have met 12 times in the Durand Cup final so far - last one in 2004. East Bengal has beaten Mohun Bagan six times in the finals and lost four times.

On two occasions - 1960 and 1982 - the two teams shared the trophy.

All East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup final matches:

Year Scoreline
1960 Mohun Bagan 1-1, 0-0 East Bengal (Joint Winners)
1964 Mohun Bagan 2-0 East Bengal
1970 East Bengal 2-0 Mohun Bagan
1972 East Bengal 0-0, 1-0 Mohun Bagan
1978 East Bengal 3-0 Mohun Bagan
1982 Mohun Bagan 0-0 East Bengal (Joint Winners)
1984 Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal
1986 Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal
1989 East Bengal 0-0 (3-1P) Mohun Bagan
1994 Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal
2004 East Bengal 2-1 Mohun Bagan

