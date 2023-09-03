MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby?

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the joint-most successful clubs in the Durand Cup will be in action in its final after 19 years at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday .

Published : Sep 03, 2023 08:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be in action in the final of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Salt Lake Stadium,
Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be in action in the final of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Salt Lake Stadium, | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be in action in the final of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Salt Lake Stadium, | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Emami East Bengal will seek to build on the long-lost momentum as it takes on its traditional rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the latest edition of Indian football’s showpiece contest – the Kolkata derby – in the final of the 132nd Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

The wizard of Spain: Carles Cuadrat working his magic to help East Bengal dream again

The title clash could not have seen a better line-up, with another episode of the more-than-a-century-old clash between two of the oldest clubs of the continent.

East Bengal has the edge this season having prevailed over its avowed foe by a solitary goal in the group league stage of the tournament.

The first derby win of the season, which ended an eight-game losing streak for East Bengal on August 12, will be providing the necessary confidence to the side as it aims to lift the Durand Cup for the record 17th occasion.

The last moment of glory for the red-and-gold brigade happened 19 years ago in 2004 when it triumphed in a similar derby, beating Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Read the full preview here: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup 2023 final kicking-off?
The East Bengal Durand Cup vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup final will kick-off at 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 3, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup 2023 final?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup 2023 final can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
