Durand Cup 2024: CISF surprises Mumbai City, FC Goa overcomes Rangdajied UFC challenge

Santosh Kumar gave the paramilitary outfit an early lead when he latched on to a fine cross from Bebeto to find the net.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 22:19 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Mumbai City FC and CISF Protectors met in Durand Cup 2024 group stage match.
Mumbai City FC and CISF Protectors met in Durand Cup 2024 group stage match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai City FC and CISF Protectors met in Durand Cup 2024 group stage match. | Photo Credit: PTI

CISF Protectors surprised the Indian Super League Cup winner Mumbai City FC 2-0 to pick up its first win in a Group C league match of the 133rd Durand Cup football at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Monday.

Santosh Kumar gave the paramilitary outfit an early lead when he latched on to a fine cross from Bebeto to find the net.

Sahil Kumar doubled the lead late in the second half injury-time to help the CISF side collect the full quota of points against Mumbai City, which fielded its reserve team.

Former ISL league shield winner FC Goa got the better of the local side Rangdajied United FC by the odd goal in seven (4-3) in an absorbing Group F league match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Rangdajied United, an I-League 3 team that was drafted in after the ISL side Hyderabad FC pulled out in the last minute, took the lead in the 19th minute when Owanijuh Pajuh scored an opportunistic goal.

Goa, fielding primarily its reserve team players, came back strongly after the break with captain Leander D’Cunha leveling the scores from a 48th minute penalty that he converted on the second attempt.

Devendra Murgaokar found the lead for Goa from a fine attempt ten minutes later but the home side restored parity soon with Pynbhalang Suting scoring in the 61st minute. Lalthangliana gave Goa the lead again from a second penalty in the 79th minute just see Apborlang Kurbah make it 3-3 with a spectacular finish in the 85th minute.

Just when the match appeared to be headed for Vellington Fernendes struck the winner in the final minute of the injury-time. The win helped Goa join the other local side Shillong Lajong FC on top of the league standings with three points each.

The result:
Group C (Kolkata): Mumbai City FC 0 lost to CISF Protectors 2 (Santosh Kumar 3, Sahil Kumar 90+6)
Group F (Shillong): FC Goa 4 (Leander 48-pen, Devendra 58, Lalthangliana 79-pen, Vellington 90+6) bt Rangdajied United FC 3 (Owanijuh 19, Pynbhalang 61, Apborlang 85).

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu's Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay's induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
