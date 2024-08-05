AIFF on Anwar Ali issue: PSC to hear matter next on August 10

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) late on Sunday night issued a statement on the ongoing matter surrounding defender Anwar Ali’s transfer.

It said that the AIFF Players’ Status Committee (PSC) is an independent adjudicatory body of the AIFF that has adjudicated over 90+ cases since its appointment in 2022.

“The Committee is composed solely of independent members. Besides providing secretarial assistance, the AIFF administration does not participate in the proceedings or any of the Committee’s decisions,” the governing body said in its statement.

The statement also mentioned how the PSC has passed an interim order in the matter and, thereafter, has issued a clarification on the instructions of the Committee.

“The matter will be heard next on August 10, 2024,” it read.

“As the matter remains pending before the Committee, the AIFF will be in a position to provide an update on the matter only upon the final disposal of the matter by the Committee or as may otherwise be instructed by the Committee,” the statement concluded.

On August 3, the PSC had found the termination done by the player Anwar Ali with his club Mohun Bagan Super Giant pertaining to the player loan agreement “without a just cause” in its interim order.